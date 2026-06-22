Durban July Horses and Favourites 2026

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Durban July Horses 2026: Full List of Runners

Our research is based on the official July panel log, published on June 10, 2026. It ranks the top 20 contenders most likely to be selected for the final field. We rate the entries below as the strongest group to be considered for final declarations, based on the official merit rating, recent Grade form, and panel votes.

Horse Current Odds Horse Current Odds Star Major 3.03 Native Ruler 25.00 Wish List 5.56 Viva's Liberte 25.00 Mocha Blend 16.67 The Ultimate King 33.33 Hazy Dazy 33.33 Zeitz 16.67 Legal Counsel 12.50 Olivia's Way 40.00 Gladatorian 16.67 I Salute You 40.00 Note to Self 3.57 Isivivane 33.33 Happy Verse 6.25 Choisaanada 40.00 King Pelles 20.00 Minogue 56.00 Aladdin's Lamp 33.33 Regulation 8.34

Final declarations close at 11:00 on Monday, June 22, 2026, with the final field of 18 runners and two reserves, plus barrier draws, confirmed on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Top 5 Durban July Favorites

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision before the field is locked in. Here are five horses currently leading the market.

Star Major

This three-year-old colt(MR122) trained by James Crawford became the new ante-post favorite after a dominant win in the Daily News 2000 over 2000m at Greyville. He now leads the board at 3.03.

Note to Self

This three-year-old gelding (MR118) owned by Justin Snaith was trimmed from 6.00 to 3.57 after jockey Richard Fourie was booked to ride. He ended as runner-up in the 2026 Cape Derby.

Wish List

This is a three-year-old (MR117) from Snaith yard, partnered by Andrew Fortune. She won the Lucky Fish Woolavington 2000 for fillies and mares and sits at 5.56 in the market.

Happy Verse

This three-year-old (MR 119) is also from Snaith. This gelding was ridden by Zac Lloyd and was backed in after finishing in the second place behind Star Major in the Daily News 2000, now priced at 6.25.

Regulation

This is a four-year-old gelding (MR 106) for Snaith. He was tightened from 10.00 to 8.33 on recent support. He is currently twentieth on the panel log, so a final field place is not guaranteed.

Durban July Dark Horses and Challenges

A dark horse is not really a favorite, but it has enough quality, form, or odds value to shock the market on race day. The analysis we made of the recent panel log points to three names worth checking out.

Zeitz: This four-year-old gelding (MR 110) for trainer Andre Nel won the 1800m Cup Trial at Greyville with Serino Moodley aboard. As a late complementary entry on the rise, he is priced at 16.67. Mocha Blend: A four-year-old filly (MR 117) ranked third on the official panel log despite odds of 16.67. This suggests that the panel rate her chance higher than the current price shows. King Pelles: A five-year-old gelding (MR 122) for Gareth van Zyl. His rating is competitive against his 20.00 price. This makes him worth monitoring more closely ahead of declarations.

How to Compare Durban July Horses Before Betting

We have done the research for punters who need a defined approach before staking funds. Here are things to check before backing a horse:

Current form over recent stats.

Weight carried under revised handicap.

Barrier draw once confirmed.

Jockey booking.

Distance record over 2200m.

Current Odds across bookmakers.

Final Field status, since not every contender will be declared.

For a more detailed look at how weights are allocated, see our Durban July Handicap guide.

Related Durban July Betting Guides

After completing our registration on the site, our team studied markets across several operators to help punters get the full picture. Check our:

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