Dortmund vs Stuttgart Predictions and Betting Tips: Difficult to separate two in-form sides

We share predictions and betting tips for the Bundesliga crunch match between Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart.

This weekend is bound to be a chaotic one at Dortmund as they welcome fellow Champions League candidates Stuttgart to the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday evening.

While Dortmund will heavily depend on the cauldron atmosphere their fans create in the stadium, Stuttgart know that they’re more than capable of overturning their hosts.

Dortmund vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Stuttgart to score first @ 2.01 with Supabets

Dortmund to score two goals @ 2.86 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Draw 6.10 with Supabets

After just over a year of being appointed Stuttgart manager, Sebastian Hoeneß seems to have breathed new life into the club.

Die Roten are third in the league, three points behind second-placed Bayern Munich and have 34 more points than last season after 27 matches.

With seven games left to play, Stuttgart are in control of their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

However, four points and one place behind them are Saturday's hosts. Dortmund have no room for error now as RB Leipzig are chomping on their heels just three points further back.

A loss on Saturday night could see Dortmund drop out of the Champions League spots and into fifth if Leipzig can overturn Freiburg.

However, after seeing off Bayern Munich 2-0 last weekend, confidence should be high in the dressing room.

With so much riding on the game, it’s destined to be an intriguing watch, especially between two in-form teams.

Landing the first blow

Stuttgart's efficiency in front of goal is partly the reason for their incredible success this season. They’ve scored 63 league goals at an average of 2.33 strikes per game.

Only leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich have found the net more times than the Swabians.

On the road, they’ve been brilliant in the attacking third of the pitch, netting the first goal in nine of their 13 fixtures (69%).

The hosts have also been guilty of allowing their opponents to strike first at Signal Iduna Park, surrendering the lead first in five of their 13 home games (38%).

The second top scorer in the Bundesliga, Serhou Guirassy, will be eager to get his team off with a bang on Saturday as he did in three of his last four league appearances.

Dortmund vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 1: Stuttgart to score first @ 2.01 with Supabets

If it’s nice, do it twice

While the visitors have been prolific this season, so have Dortmund. Edin Terzić’s charges struck 55 goals this term, averaging 2.04 goals per game.

Interestingly, they’ve scored at least twice in each of their last six fixtures across all competitions.

With the visitors conceding an average of 1.54 goals per game, the hosts have a real chance of netting twice on Saturday evening.

Dortmund vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 2: Dortmund to score two goals @ 2.86 with Supabets

A different prospect

Stuttgart enter this weekend knowing that they’ve had the better of their hosts in their previous two competitive fixtures.

However, the last time these teams met in Dortmund, it ended 5-0 to the Black and Yellow. Having said that, this Stuttgart side is vastly different to 2022.

The Reds are undefeated in their previous nine Bundesliga matches but the chink in their armour seems to be on the road this season.

They’ve already lost five of their 13 away dates and coming up against a strong Dortmund side that’s only lost three games at home, which means they could cancel each other out.

The hosts have been level at the break in seven of their home league games while Stuttgart were deadlocked at halftime in four of their 13 games on the road this season.

Dortmund vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Draw 6.10 with Supabets