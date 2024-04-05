Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the cards at Buffalo City Stadium

Explore our predictions and betting tips for the PSL fixture between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.

+

Mid-table mediocrity is the best adjective to describe Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs as both teams have had indifferent seasons.

The Chilli Boys had a positive result on Wednesday, seeing off Cape Town Spurs 2-0 which leaves them 11th in the DSTV Premiership with eight games left to play.

Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Chippa United to score one goal @ 2.09 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Draw @ 3.35 with Supabets

First goal interval - 16th to 30th minute @ 4.10 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Surely, their ambition now is to finish in the top eight of the PSL and compete in the MTN 8 competition next season, which they can only achieve with a string of positive results.

Chippa entertain Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon at the Buffalo City Stadium in the hope of pegging back the Amakhosi who currently sit in that coveted eighth spot.

The Glamour Boys suffered a setback in midweek, losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch at home, a result that didn’t surprise many Chiefs’ fans.

The Soweto giants only have eight more fixtures in the league and will want to avoid being sucked into a top-eight battle with Chippa United and the rest of the chasing pack.

Chiefs simply can’t afford to slip up, especially since Golden Arrows are level on points with them and are only behind on goal difference.

Primed to strike

As far as offence goes, both sides have scored the same number of goals in the league this term (19). However, the Chilli Boys have only blanked in 25% of their games so far.

Thabo September and company have been involved in 15 of 22 games that produced more than 1.5 goals (68%).

Since they’re at home where they score an average of 1.17 goals per game, they’re primed to score at least once against the visitors.

Tough travels

Chippa have only won a third of their home games in the PSL this season (W4, D5, L3). They’ve been deadlocked at halftime in 10 of all 22 league fixtures.

Five of those halftime draws ended with the sharing of the spoils, a likely result on Saturday afternoon.

Cavin Johnson’s men aren’t great travellers as they’ve lost five of their 11 away dates this term (45%).

The Naturena outfit went into the break level on terms in 11 of all their league games in this campaign and ended with a point in five of them.

Early concessions

The average time that both teams score their first goal is around the halftime whistle. However, Chippa United tend to concede far earlier in the game.



The Chilli Boy’s average concession of their first goal is around the 18th minute while Chiefs concede first near the 16th minute on average.

With the hosts scoring 42% of their goals in the first half, they’re more likely to strike early especially because the Amakhosi conceded half of their goals in the first period away from home.