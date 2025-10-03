Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions: Injured sides to settle for a draw

With fresh injuries hitting both teams after their Champions League campaigns, it’s difficult to see either side get an advantage on Saturday.

+

Best bets for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Match Drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Chelsea (Team With Most Cards) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Liverpool (1st goal) at odds of 1.83 with Betway

We expect Liverpool and Chelsea to draw in an entertaining match.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea will play against Liverpool on Saturday evening and will be eager to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Manchester United.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca is under increasing pressure. The West London side fell to eighth place in the Premier League table following a run of one point in their last three games. Injuries are clearly a big issue. The absences of Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, and others have created significant gaps in the squad that need to be filled.

Fortunately for Maresca, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League meetings with Liverpool, three of which ended in stalemates.

There is increasing scrutiny of Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, too. Defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray have raised concerns over Liverpool’s defence. They have more defensive vulnerabilities than last season.

Slot has suffered a setback, as he has lost Alisson Becker, who sustained a fresh hamstring issue in the defeat to Galatasaray. French forward, Hugo Ekitike, was forced off in Istanbul with severe cramp. Alexander Isak is likely to replace him.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Hato, Cucurella, Badiashile, Fernandez, Caicedo, Neto, Garnacho, Estevao, Pedro

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, Kerkez, van Dijk, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Jones, Isak

Reds forced to settle for a point

Fresh injuries to Alisson and new striker Hugo Ekitike mean Arne Slot will be forced to rotate his side for their away game at Stamford Bridge. Giorgi Mamardashvili will deputise in goal, while Curtis Jones is in line for a start in the forward line.

The Reds were criticised last week after their loss at Crystal Palace, followed by a disappointing Champions League defeat at Galatasaray. It’s the first time in a while that Liverpool have faced any kind of scrutiny, and their defensive vulnerabilities are beginning to show.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are suffering from injuries as well. Cole Palmer is out until mid-to-late October with an ongoing groin concern. Fitness tests are due for Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos following their narrow Champions League victory over Benfica. Neither side are at full strength, and this fixture ended in a draw ten times in the last 20 meetings.

Therefore, a draw is the value play from our trio of Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet 1: Match Drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Backing the Blues to rack up more bookings

So far this season, Chelsea have racked up 3.17 yellow cards per Premier League game, which is more than any team in the league. They’ve received a minimum of two bookings per game.

Liverpool have an average of 2.17 yellow cards per Premier League game. So, there is value in backing the Blues to get the most bookings in Saturday evening’s contest.

The betting markets indicate that there is only a 45.45% chance of this happening. This seems low considering the Blues’ aggressive and sometimes chaotic approach in duels.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Bet 2: Chelsea (Team With Most Cards) at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Slot’s men to score first

Liverpool have scored first in 80% of their last five competitive meetings. The betting markets suggest that there is only a 54.65% chance of this happening on Saturday evening. This percentage also seems low.

The Blues will be less creative because of Palmer’s absence. Additionally, their defence gives up a high number of big scoring chances. Therefore, Liverpool are likely to score first.

The Reds will be eager to prove that their recent losses in south London and Istanbul were only minor setbacks and not signs of more serious issues.