It's one of the most popular features on betting apps today, and one of the most-searched terms in our betting glossary. Once you understand how it works, you can use it to your advantage instead of by accident.

What Is Cash Out?

Cash out lets you end a bet early, before the match or event is over. You don't have to wait for the final whistle. You can lock in a profit now, or cut your losses before things get worse.

The bookmaker works out a cash-out value while the match is still going on. This value is based on how likely your bet is to win at that exact moment.

Here's a simple example. You bet R10,000 on a team at odds of 4.0. If they win, you get R40,000. Now say that team scores first and leads 1-0 at half-time. The bookmaker might offer you R25,000 to cash out right now. You can take that guaranteed money, or you can leave the bet running and hope for the full R40,000 at the end.

How Is the Cash Out Value Worked Out?

The number you see isn't random. It comes from the bookmaker's own updated odds for your bet, minus a small cut for themselves. As the match changes, like a goal, a red card, or a substitution, the value changes too.

In simple terms:

If your bet looks more likely to win than before, the cash out value goes up.

If it looks less likely to win, the cash out value goes down.

Full Cash Out vs Partial Cash Out

Full cash-out means you settle the whole bet for the amount offered. Once you say yes, the bet is done. It no longer matters what happens for the rest of the match.

Partial cash out isn't offered by every bookmaker, but where it is, it lets you take out part of your bet while leaving the rest running. For example, on a R20,000 bet, you could cash out R10,000 at half-time and let the other R10,000 keep running on the original bet.

Auto Cash Out

Some apps let you set a target in advance. This is called auto cash out. Once the cash out value hits the number you chose, the app settles the bet for you automatically. This is handy if you can't watch the match live but still want to lock in a profit if it reaches a level you're happy with.

The Good and Bad Sides of Cashing Out

The good:

It takes the risk out of a bet that's still in play

You can bank a profit before the match turns

It's useful on long accumulators when only one or two matches are left

The bad:

The cashout value is always lower than what you'd win if you let the bet run and it wins.

Cashing out too soon on a strong bet means giving up money you might have won.

It's easy to cash out just because you're nervous, not because it's the smart move.

A good habit many experienced bettors use: only cash out when the offer is genuinely worth it compared to your original stake, not just because the score changed and you got nervous.

Which Bookmakers in South Africa Offer Cash Out?

Most major bookmakers in South Africa offer cash out on football and other big sports, both before kickoff and during live betting. Some apps use a different word for it, like "Sell" instead of "Cash Out," but it works the same way.

Not every type of bet can be cashed out. Accumulators, single bets, and system bets don't always follow the same rules, so it's worth checking your bookmaker's cash out page before you assume a bet qualifies.

Bottom Line

Cash out lets you control your bet while the game is still being played. Used with a clear head, it's a smart tool to manage risk. Used out of panic, it just means giving some of your potential winnings back to the bookmaker. Once you understand how the value is calculated and set a personal rule for when you will and won't use it, you'll get a lot more out of this feature.

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