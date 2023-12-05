How to Withdraw from Betway? Our Complete Betway Withdrawal Guide - December 23

Find out how to withdraw money on Betway. Read our in-depth Betway withdrawal guide & cash-out for South African bettors. 18+, T&Cs apply

+

If you make accurate predictions, you'll get to cashout your winnings on Betway. For this reason, our experts are here to answer questions new players might have about Betway withdrawal in South Africa in this "how to withdraw" review.

🔍 How do I Make a Withdrawal with Betway in South Africa?

After completing your Betway registration with the promo code GOALWAY and completing your first deposit on Betway, you'll need to place bets with your deposit to qualify for a withdrawal. Here's a simple guide on how to withdraw from Betway in South Africa:

Login to Betting Account,

Go to the website or Betway app to login. You'll find the login icon at the upper right corner of the homepage,

Go to "My Account",

If you win your bet, go to "my account " to start the Betway withdrawal process.

Tap on “Withdraw Funds",

When you click on "my account", choose the "withdraw funds" option to access the withdrawal page. Enter Withdrawal Amount,

The next step of the withdrawal process is to fill out the withdrawal form. Also ensure not to exceed the withdrawal limit for each of the withdrawal options available. Choose your Preferred Payment Method,

You can choose the payment method you prefer. There are other available withdrawal options you can use when completing the withdrawal process.

Submit your Betway Withdrawal Request

The final step in our how to withdraw from Betway guide is to submit the withdrawal request form. When you click on withdraw, the bookmaker will begin processing your withdrawal request. You will receive your money depending on the speed of your payment provider in receiving the funds.

❓What are the Different Ways to Withdraw from Betway in South Africa?

Now that you know how to withdraw from Betway, you can choose from the multiple payment methods on the Betway withdrawal page. Our experts have found that the bookie offers several Betway instant money withdrawal options like:

Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), ABSA Cash Send, FBN eWallet, Nedbank Send-iMali, Standard Bank Instant Money.

💳 EFT Withdrawal

EFT payments are the most commonly used Betway withdrawal method in South Africa. Many bettors prefer to send their winnings straight to their bank account with this option. So, how long does withdrawal take? If you use the Betway EFT withdrawal, you can transfer your funds to your account within 24 hours. The minimum limit for Betway EFT withdrawal is R50 while you can request for up to R1 million with this payment method.

💳 ABSA Cash Send

You can also get your money through ABSA Cash Send. The bookie accepts ATM withdrawals with this option. One of the perks of using this payment method is that you don't need to have an account with ABSA. You can request your money by visiting the nearest ABSA Cash Send ATM near you. We tested this option to know how long does withdrawal take. The withdrawal time is fast compared to EFT transfers. Also, you can withdraw a minimum of R300 with this option but not more than R3,000. Unlike EFT payments, ABSA Cash Send has a low withdrawal limit.

💳 FNB eWallet

Another available option is the FNB ewallet which allows you to receive your payments fast. It is also a very swift option for bettors to receive their winnings. Also, we tested it to know how long does withdrawal take. The withdrawal time was within an hour. With your FNB ewallet, you'll receive a unique code to also withdraw your money from an FNB ATM. You can receive as little as R300 or a maximum of R25,000 with this Betway payment method.

💳 Nedbank Send-iMali

The Nedbank Send-iMali is another one of South Africa's popular payment methods. With this provider, you can get your money at any of the Nedbank ATM near you. Also, this option does not include any withdrawal fees and you don't even need to have an account with Nedbank. We wanted to know how long does withdrawal take with Nedbank. As expected, it was very swift and that's why we rate this payment method high.

💳 Standard Bank Instant Money

You can also receive money from Betway instant money withdrawal Standard Bank. You also don't need to have a bank account to process your withdrawals with this option. Like Nedbank and ABSA Cash Send, you can get your money from any Standard Bank ATM close to you. Also, we tested it to know how long does Betway withdrawal take with this method. There are also no withdrawal fees for this type of Betway instant money withdrawal. So we rate the Betway instant money withdrawal Standard Bank as one of the best payment options.

Still on the topic of how to withdraw from Betway, here's some important details about the withdrawal options:

💳 Withdrawal Methods ⏳ Average Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Withdrawal Limit Processing Fee Withdrawal / Deposit EFT 1 - 2 days R50 R1,000,000 n/a ABSA Cash Send within minutes R300 R3,000 n/a FNB e-wallet within minutes R300 R25,000 n/a Nedbank Send-iMali within minutes R200 R5,000 n/a Standard Bank Instant Money within minutes R200 R5,000 n/a

❌ Restrictions and Conditions for Withdrawing from Betway in South Africa

After addressing how to withdraw from Betway, we will be explaining some very important details about Betway withdrawal you should know:

Betway Maximum Withdrawal

We have found that you can't withdraw below or over the threshold Betway set. If you want to withdraw as much as R1 million, your best bet may be the EFT transfer option. However, other withdrawal options have a much lower limit than EFT.

Betway Withdrawal Time

Recent investigations show that Betway will usually begin processing your withdrawal the moment you submit your request. However, it doesn't mean you'll receive your money right away. Our experts believe that if there are any delays, it's usually not because of Betway but the payment provider. The withdrawal time is different for each payment method. Some Betway instant money withdrawal options are faster than others.

Betway Withdrawal Cash

It's possible to receive money without a bank account on Betway. The bookie is one of the very few in South Africa that offers cash withdrawals. If you use options like ABSA Cash, Nedbank Send-iMali, or Standard Bank Instant Money, you can take out cash instead of revealing your banking information online.

🔐 Betway Withdrawal Problems

It is not uncommon to experience withdrawal problems when making your request. If you're having a Betway pending withdrawal, there could be many reasons for it. Before you contact the customer support to complain about your withdrawal problems or Betway pending withdrawal, ensure it isn't because of any of these reasons:

Minimum Withdrawal Requirement

When making a Betway withdrawal request, you must take note of the limit available to you.

Account Verification

You should also note that before you can make any withdrawal request, your account must be verified. If you haven't verified your account, ensure you do so to avoid any Betway pending withdrawal.

Wagering Requirement

If you're using the welcome bonus from Betway', you'll need to meet the wagering requirements to qualify for withdrawals.

✅ To Conclude - Withdrawal with Betway in South Africa

By conducting research on Betway withdrawals, you should find it easy to make your withdrawals if you follow our guide. Betway instant money withdrawal makes it easy for bettors to receive their money. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about using the betting site. If ever you have any withdrawal problems with processing your payment, feel free to contact their customer service.

If you have a pending withdrawal on Betway, you can contact their support. You'll get a quick solution to your withdrawal problems when you contact the operator. If you want to know more about Betway South Africa, we suggest you read our Betway review page.

🏆 Betway Withdrawal - Our FAQs

What are the accepted payment methods for withdrawals on Betway?

Bettors can choose from multiple Betway withdrawal options. They support EFT, ewallets, and Betway instant money withdrawal. You can receive money via EFT, ABSA Cash Send, FNB ewallet, Nedbank Send-iMali, and Standard Bank Instant Money.

How do I initiate a withdrawal on Betway?

You can initiate your withdrawal process when you login to your account and access the payment page. You'll need to enter your request and submit it to get your money.

Is there a minimum withdrawal amount on Betway?

After completing our research, we have found that there's a minimum withdrawal limit for all the withdrawal options. The lowest you can withdraw is R50, and that is for EFT transfers. To avoid any Betway pending withdrawal issue, make sure your request is within the bookmaker's limit.

How long does it take for a withdrawal to be processed on Betway?

Betway will process your payment immediately after you submit the withdrawal request form. However, the withdrawal time will depend on your payment provider.

Are there any fees associated with withdrawals on Betway?

No, Betway does not have any charges for withdrawals. If you get any fees, it could be from your payment provider.