How to Deposit on Betway - Our Complete Guide for South Africa l December 2023

Learn how to complete the Betway deposit process in South Africa. Find out about deposit limits, tips, time and more. 18+, T&Cs apply

+

Founded in 2006, Betway enjoys the trust and popularity of South African bettors. Moreover, the security of transactions is one of the reasons why punters decide to play with the Betway. In this review, South African players can learn all about the step-by-step deposit process with Betway, from the deposit steps to all the different banking options available. By reading this review, you will come to understand Betway deposit limits and how they work.

🔍 How Do I Make a Deposit on Betway?

Once South African players complete the registration process and use the Betway promo code GOALWAY, the next step is funding their account. Once the account funding is done, users can proceed to place bets with this operator.

There are 16 different Betway banking options for South African players. These payment methods deposits include:

Card Transactions Ozow OTT Vouchers Kazang Quick EFT 1For You Voucher FNB ATM FNB EFT USSD ABSA EFT Standard Bank Public Beneficiary Nedbank App Shoprite and Checkers Money Market Easy Load MTN Mobile Money Credit/Debit cards via Peach Payments

After completing our research on depositing money on Betway, it is safe to say that it is a simple and quick process. As we tested all of the payment methods mentioned, we rate them 5/5 as they are quick deposit methods for betting. In the section below, players can find the individual step-by-step deposit process with Betway for every available method.

How to Deposit Using Card Transactions?

Learn how to deposit with Betway using card transactions:

Log into your account using the details you provided during the sign-up process.

Tap on the “Menu” button and click on the “My Account” tab.

Select the “Deposit Funds” section. Choose “Card Transactions” as your Betway banking method. Likewise, players who wish to continue using card transactions should select “Save details for future use” to make depositing funds easier.

Enter the deposit amount and click the “Proceed” button. Enter the required banking details and tap “Next”.

Lastly, bettors should complete the bank authorization and wait for the funds to be credited into their accounts.

How to Deposit Using OZOW?

In the list below, players can find the complete Betway deposit steps on funding account with OZOW:

First, log into your Betway account and click on the “Menu” button. Choose “My Account” and click on the “Deposit Funds” option.

Tap on “Ozow”. Enter the desired deposit amount.

Once that is done, you will be redirected to the “Secure” page. Select your bank and your online banking username and password. Add the account you want to be debited. Lastly, players might receive a push notification or a one-time PIN before processing funds to approve the transaction.

How To Add Funds Using OTT Vouchers?

Below, you can find steps for funding your Betway account using OTT Vouchers:

Buy an OTT Voucher at any of the 20,000 outlets in South Africa, including Boxer Superstores, Kazang, Makro, Game, and GloCell outlets. Log into your account and choose the “Menu” option.

Click on “Deposit Funds” and select the “OTT Voucher” option.

Finally, enter the voucher code and tap on the “Redeem” button to finish the transaction.

How to Deposit Using Kazang?

Here, punters can view the step-by-step guide on how to deposit with Betway using the Kazang payment option:

Visit the Kazang vendor and purchase the Betway voucher. Log into your Betway account and choose “Deposit.” Select “Kazang” as the preferred payment method.

Enter the voucher code and click on “Redeem” to finish the payment.



How to Deposit With Betway Using Quick EFT?

Learn how to make a Betway deposit using quick EFT in the guide below:

Log into your account and tap on the “Menu” button.

Choose “Deposit Funds.” Choose the “Quick EFT” payment option. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click “Proceed.” Select the bank you wish to deposit from. Log into your bank account and click “Proceed with payment”.

Select the account you wish to pay from. Lastly, an OTP or One-time PIN will be sent to your mobile number. Players should enter the OTP and click “Next” to complete the transaction.

How to Make a Deposit Using 1 ForYou Voucher?

Here, punters can find a step-by-step deposit process with Betway using the 1 ForYou Voucher:

Visit the nearest FLASH trader, PEP store, Ackermans, Shoprite, Checkers, OK, Usave, House &Home, or Dealz and purchase a 1 ForYou Voucher. Log in and click on “Deposit”. Select 1 ForYou voucher as the payment option.

Enter the voucher code.

Click “Redeem” to complete the process.

How to Add Funds Using FNB ATM?

Below, you can find a Betway deposit guide on how to fund an account using the FNB ATM transaction method: Visit an FNB ATM and select “Cardless Services”. Choose “Make a cash deposit.” Select “ Pay public recipient.” Enter “Bet” and choose Betway South Africa. Add the Betway account number, which is your mobile number, as the recipient reference. Complete the transaction.

How to Deposit Using FNB EFT?

In this step-by-step guide, South African bettors can learn how to deposit with Betway using FNB EFT:

Log into your online banking app. Navigate to the “Once off payments.” Choose “Public Recipient” and search for Betway. Enter your Betway account number as the recipient reference. Finish the payment.

How To Deposit Using USSD?

Find out how to complete funding your Betway account using the USSD option:

First, dial *120*48463# on your mobile phone. Then, select option 2. Also, choose your preferred voucher method. Next, enter the voucher pin and finish depositing.

How to Add Funds Using ABSA EFT?

Learn the step-by-step deposit process with Betway using ABSA EFT quick deposit methods for betting in the section below:

Log into your ABSA mobile app. Click on the “Pay” button and tap on “Pay new beneficiary.” Tap on “Pay Bill”. Choose Betway and enter your Betway Account Number (mobile number) as your Bill Account Number. Click on the “Next” button. Betway will be added to your list of beneficiaries, and you will be able to fund your Betway account wallet.

How To Deposit Funds Using Standard Bank Public Beneficiary?

Here, South African players can discover how to deposit with Betway using Standard Bank Public Beneficiary:

Log into your Standard Bank app. Click the “Pay” option. Choose “Add new beneficiary”. Tap on “A bank approved company” and search for Betway. Enter your Betway account number (mobile number) as your reference. Enter the One-time pin (OTP) number sent to the mobile number associated with your Standard Bank account. Click on “Pay” to deposit with Betway.

How to Deposit Using the Nedbank App?

In the list below, bettors from South Africa can discover the Betway deposit steps using the Nedbank mobile app:

Log into your Nedbank mobile app. Tap on the “Pay” button and choose “Single Payment.” Click on the “Search” button. Select “Bank Approved.” Find Betway and click on “Next.” Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Enter your Betway account number as the recipient reference. Finish the transaction.

How to Deposit Using Shoprite and Checkers Money Market?

Here, players can find the Betway deposit steps using Shoprite and Checkers Money Market payment options:

Visit your nearest Shoprite or Checkers store. Go to the Money Market counter. Give the agent your Betway account number and the amount you want to deposit. The agent will confirm your account by asking for your name and surname. Once confirmed, the agent will credit your account. Pay the agent and keep your receipt on hand in case you have any troubles.

How To Add Funds Using Easy Load?

Players can find out how to deposit using the Easy Load transaction method:

Visit your nearest EasyLoad supplier or vendor and purchase a voucher. Log into your Betway account and click on the “Menu” button. Select “Deposit Funds.”

Choose Easy Load as your preferred deposit option. Enter the 14-digit voucher code.

Click on “Redeem” to complete the Betway deposit process.

How To Deposit on Betway Using MTN Mobile Money?

Below, punters can find the step-by-step guide on how to deposit with Betway in South Africa using MTN Mobile Money quick deposit methods for betting:

Download and register an account on the MTN MoMo App. Login and click on “Momo Pay.” Tap on “Pay & Buy.” Click on “Lotto & Betting” and choose Betway. Confirm that the number registered with your MoMo App is also registered with Betway. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Lastly, confirm the payment, and you will receive a notification for a successful payment.

How To Add Funds Using Credit/Debit Cards Via Peach Payments?

In this step-by-step guide, bettors can learn how to deposit with Betway using credit or debit cards via Peach payment:

Visit the operator’s website and log into your account. Click on “Menu” and select “Deposit Funds.” Choose the card you wish to use. The operator accepts payments using Visa, MasterCard, and Amex. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click the “Proceed” button. Enter the card details and check the box if you wish to use the card transactions via Peach payments in the future. However, punters should know that previously tokenized cards used via Paygate won’t be available on Peach. So they would need to be added again. Confirm the transaction by clicking on the “Pay Now” button. Players will then be redirected to the confirmation page. Here, the 3D secure confirmation token/PIN must be entered. Enter the token or PIN received from the bank and click on the “Submit” button.

🏆 Popular Deposit Methods on Betway in Betway

South African punters can add funds to their Betway account with 16 different Betway banking options. Our experts have reviewed all payment options on the site and categorised them into groups for better understanding.

In addition, some of the transaction methods are also used for the Betway withdrawal process. We rate the Betway withdrawal methods 4 out of 5, as there are not as many of them as for deposits.

Card Transactions

This sportsbook provides South African players with many different card Betway banking options to fund their accounts. Furthermore, bettors can use Credit/Debit cards by Visa, MasterCard, and Amex to fund their betting accounts. Likewise, card transactions via Peach payments are also accepted.

Punters should be aware that the minimum deposit limit for regular card transactions is R50, while for transactions via Peach payments is R10. The operator doesn’t have any additional fees for using these payment methods while the processing time is instant.

Online Vouchers

There are 4 different online vouchers that players in South Africa can use to top off their Betway account. These include OTT Voucher, Kazang, 1 ForYou Voucher, and Easy Load.

These online vouchers provide a simple and quick Betway deposit process, with the depositing time being instant. Furthermore, the minimum deposit amount for this transaction method is R10, and there are no additional fees.

ATM and EFT Bank Transfers

Betway South Africa also provides various ATM and EFT Bank transfer methods. Players can choose to deposit with various Betway banking options, including FNB, ABSA, Standard Bank, and Nedbank.

With these payment options, bettors can deposit funds quickly via their mobile phone or with an ATM. The minimum deposit amount for these payment options is R50. As with all deposit options, there are no additional fees.

Online Banking

South African users can complete the Betway account funding using the OZOW online banking system. With this payment method, players can easily deposit funds into their accounts without paying any additional fees. The minimum deposit amount for this option is R25, while the transaction time can take up to 24 hours.

USSD

USSD provides a simple and quick way for depositing money on Betway accounts. Unfortunately, our experts haven’t found information about the minimum and maximum deposit limits on the site, but there are no processing fees with this payment method. Additionally, this option is great for those who don’t have a fast Internet connection, as the transaction is completed via mobile phone.

Mobile Money

Mobile Money is one of the most popular ways for funding your Betway account in South Africa. This bookie offers mobile money payments via the MTN MOMO App. Furthermore, the minimum deposit limit is R50, and no additional fees are using this payment option. Also, the transaction time is instant with the MTN mobile money option.

Shoprite and Checkers Money Market

Lastly, you can complete funding your Betway account in person with the Shoprite and Checkers Money Market. There is no information about the processing fees or the minimum and maximum deposit amount. Also, the deposit time is fairly quick.

Now, have a look at the table below to find some of the pros and cons of different payment options when depositing money on Betway in South Africa:

Payment methods Pros Cons Card Transactions Safe and Secure Only 3 credit cards are allowed Card Transactions via Peach Payments Low Minimum deposit Tokenized cards will have to be added again Vouchers Simple and Easy to use Must be purchased Bank transfers Standard payment option and convenient Payments can’t be reserved Quick EFT Fast and safe Higher minimum deposit Ozow Easy to use and reliable Your bank may not be accepted USSD No need for an Internet connection Possible service interruptions MTN MoMo Popular and quick Not many MTN mobile markets to choose from ABSA CashSend No ABSA account needed Your CashSend transaction is available for 30 days only. FNB eWallet Can make transactions in person or online If you use ATM, it can take more time to process

❓What’s the Minimum Deposit Amount per Payment Method on Betway?

By conducting research on how to deposit with Betway, we have found that Betway deposit limits vary for each payment option. We tested the wide range of payment options they offer, including the most popular payment methods for Betway deposits, such as Visa and voucher options.

For most methods we tested, the minimum deposit limits are low enough to be accessible to all users. Still, some methods have higher minimum deposits due to transaction costs or limits. However, our experts couldn’t find information about the maximum and minimum deposit amount for some payment options on the site.

Additionally, punters can learn more about the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, as well as processing times and fees for each Betway payment option, in the table below:

Payment Methods Minimum deposit amount Maximum Deposit amount Processing Time Processing Fee Withdrawal/Deposit Card Transactions R50 R1,000,000 Instant No Fees Ozow R25 N/A Instant No Fees OTT Vouchers R10 R5,000 Instant No Fees Kazang R5 R1,000 Instant No Fees Quick EFT R50 N/A N/A No Fees 1 For You Voucher R5 R1,500 Instant No Fees FNB ATM N/A N/A Instant N/A FNB EFT N/A N/A Instant N/A USSD R5 R5,000 Instant No Fees ABSA EFT R50 R1,000,000 Instant No Fees Standard Bank R50 R1,000,000 Instant No Fees Nedbank App R50 N/A Instant No Fees Shoprite & Checkers Money Market R20 R3,000 Instant No Fees Easy Load R5 N/A Instant No Fees MTN Mobile Money R10 N/A Instant No Fees Credit/Debit card via Peach Payments R10 N/A Instant No Fees

🌟 Tips for Making a Successful Deposit at Betway

Secure deposits on Betway are crucial for all players who use the platform so they can enjoy a seamless gaming session. To ensure your Betway account funding is successful, there are several Betway deposit steps and deposit tips for bettors to consider:

Consider the Convenient Payment Methods

Firstly, one of the best deposit tips for bettors is to use the options that are convenient for them. Recent investigations show that most South African bettors opt for Visa and Mastercard for depositing money on Betway, while some find mobile money services, such as MTN Mobile Money, more useful.

On the other hand, after completing our research, we have found that some punters consider vouchers the easiest payment method for Betway account funding. Additionally, bettors can complete a deposit through the Betway banking options, such as FNB or Nedbank App. These allow for secure deposits on Betway without long waiting times and are quick deposit methods for betting.

Read a Betway deposit guide

This can help with avoiding common deposit mistakes, as they can simply follow the step-by-step deposit process with Betway on their website. When it comes to funding your Betway account, this deposit guide created by our experts can be very useful for new and veteran bettors alike.

❌ Common Deposit Problems at Betway and How to Solve Them

Although successful and secure deposits on Betway are most common, users may experience some difficulty when depositing money on Betway. However, these issues can often be resolved by avoiding common deposit mistakes.

Now that you’ve learned deposit tips for bettors in South Africa, here are some common problems that punters often face. By learning about them, you will know what is necessary to prevent them from happening.

Failed Deposits

A common issue when funding your Betway account is failed deposits. This can happen due to many reasons, including technical errors, insufficient funds for account funding, or deposit limits.

When it comes to avoiding common deposit mistakes like this, it’s best to start by checking a deposit guide. Go over the step-by-step deposit process with Betway for your preferred payment method. Then, make sure you have followed the Betway deposit steps correctly and that you have enough funds to make the transaction.

If the problem persists, reach out to the customer service for further assistance.

Delayed Funding

Another common issue punters encounter when depositing money on Betway is delayed deposits. While instant access to betting after funding your Betway account would be ideal, most payment methods for deposits on Betway can take time to be processed.

If the deposit is delayed beyond a reasonable limit, then reach out to customer support. The support team can then provide you with more information on the transaction status and provide any further assistance if required.

Lastly, if you have any further questions about how to deposit with Betway, check the deposit FAQs in the section below. FAQs can provide punters with more valuable insight into the deposit process and help them with avoiding common deposit mistakes.

Deposit With Betway - FAQs

In this section, punters from South Africa can find our deposit FAQs and more deposit tips for bettors. Keep reading these Betway deposit FAQs to find out the most common questions bettors have for depositing money on Betway.

What is the minimum deposit amount on Betway?

The minimum deposit amount depends on the payment method you are using. For some options, this could be as low as R10, while some require a minimum deposit of R25.

What should I do if my deposit on Betway is not being accepted?

If your Betway deposit is not being accepted, firstly, make sure you have enough funds in your payment account to complete the transaction. If that isn't the issue, then contact the Betway customer support service for assistance.

Can I make a deposit on Betway using my mobile phone?

Yes, punters can use mobile payment methods for depositing money on Betway.

How do I know if my deposit on Betway was successful?

You can check whether or not funding your Betway account was successful by checking the account balance. If the transaction is confirmed, you will receive the funds in your Betway wallet. It should be noted that players have secure deposits on Betway that protect their personal details.

Are there any bonus offers available for making a deposit on Betway?

Yes, there are bonus offers available for using some payment methods for Betway deposits. Punters can choose which bonuses they want to receive on account registration, and you can receive a bonus after completing a deposit with certain promotions.