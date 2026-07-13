Here's how it works, and how it's different from a normal accumulator. You might also hear this type of multi-selection bet called a combo bet.

What Is a Bet Builder?

A bet builder lets you pick several different bets from one match and combine them into a single bet. For example, in one match between Manchester United and Chelsea, you could combine:

Manchester United to win

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Bruno Fernandes to score anytime

All four picks go on one bet slip with one combined price. Every single one has to come true for the bet to win.

How Are the Odds Worked Out?

This is where a bet builder gets trickier than a normal accumulator. In a normal multi-bet, the bookmaker just multiplies the odds of each separate pick together. But in a bet builder, the picks come from the same match, and they often affect each other. For example, "over 2.5 goals" and "both teams to score" tend to go hand in hand. If a match turns into a high-scoring, open game, both of those become more likely at the same time.

Because of this, bookmakers use their own systems to work out a fair combined price, instead of just multiplying the numbers. This usually means the price you get is a bit lower (more cautious) than you'd expect if you multiplied the individual odds yourself. That's because the bookmaker knows your picks aren't fully separate from each other.

Bet Builder vs Accumulator

Here's the simple difference:

Accumulator Bet Builder Picks From different matches From one single match How odds are worked out Simple multiplication of each pick Bookmaker adjusts for how picks are linked Risk Spread across many games All in one game

An accumulator combines bets from matches that have nothing to do with each other, like Arsenal to win, Real Madrid to win, and the Lakers to win. None of those results affect the others. A bet builder is different. It deliberately stacks bets from the same match, which is exactly why the pricing works differently.

Picks That Are Linked vs Picks That Aren't

Some combinations in a bet builder are more connected than others:

More linked (so the price reflects that): both teams to score plus over 2.5 goals, or a team to win plus their top striker to score anytime.

Less linked (closer to separate events): total corners in the match plus a certain player getting booked, or goals in the first half plus a certain substitution happening.

Knowing which of your picks are connected helps you judge whether the price you're being offered is fair. The bookmaker has already adjusted for the more obvious links. A team to win combined with a specific scoreline is another common pairing, and works the same way as correct score betting on its own.

Which South African Bookmakers Offer Bet Builder?

Most of the big bookmakers in South Africa now offer bet builder tools. You'll usually find it right on a match's betting page rather than the normal betslip. You tap through the different markets for that game and add them to one combined slip, and the price updates as you add or remove picks.

A Simple Example

Say Manchester City are playing a team near the bottom of the table. A bettor might build:

Manchester City to win: likely a short price on its own

Over 3.5 goals: a fair bet given City's attacking strength

Erling Haaland to score anytime: a strong pick on its own too

Put together in a bet builder, the bookmaker prices this as one bet. They know a Haaland goal makes both "City to win" and "over 3.5 goals" more likely at the same time. So the combined price will usually be shorter than if you just multiplied the three separate odds yourself.

Bottom Line

Bet builder lets you bet on your own specific idea of how a match will go, instead of just picking one outcome. It works differently to a normal accumulator because the picks come from the same game and often affect each other. Once you understand that the price already accounts for these links, you'll have a much better idea of whether a bet builder offer is actually good value.

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