Benin vs Senegal predictions: The Lions of Teranga to roar again

Although the star-studded Lions of Teranga stumbled against the Democratic Republic of Congo, they shouldn’t make the same mistake again.

Best bets for Benin vs Senegal

Senegal to win to nil at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Nicolas Jackson as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.32 on Betway

Eager to discover more special AFCON 2025 promotions? Learn all about the exclusive Betway sign up code to unlock your tournament bonus today.

Haven't joined Betway yet and want to bet on AFCON without delay? Check our Betway registration guide for a quick, easy, and seamless account opening process.

Get ready for AFCON 2025! Discover the top betting sites for AFCON 2025 offering welcome bonuses specifically for your tournament wagers.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Benin 0-1 Senegal

Goalscorers Prediction - Senegal: Nicolas Jackson

Benin enter the third and final game of Group D with a real chance of progressing. Following a victory over Botswana, a draw against Senegal could be enough for Benin to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, despite their earlier loss to DRC. However, they’ve struggled against the stronger nations this year, losing 2-0 to South Africa in March and 4-0 to Nigeria in October.

Senegal have enjoyed a dominant 2025 season, and will aim to end the year in the same vein. This year, they beat England, secured World Cup qualification, and kept a number of clean sheets along the way. A 3-0 win over Botswana in their opening group match has positioned them well for the knockout rounds, and they should finish the job in Tangier.

Probable lineups for Benin vs Senegal

Benin expected lineup: Dandjinou, Ouorou, Verdon, Tidjani, Roche, D'Almeida, Dodo, Imourane, Tosin, Olaitan, Mounie

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; I. Gueye, P. Gueye, I. Ndiaye; I. Sarr, Mane, Jackson

Senegal’s power at both ends

Pape Thiaw has a wealth of talent at his disposal in the Senegal ranks. Their roster includes players that play in clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio, Tottenham Hotspur, and Lyon - and that’s just to name a few. They’re almost at full strength, too, with Ismaila Sarr the only injury concern after being substituted during the match against the DRC.

The Cheetahs are close to having their strongest possible lineup, as well. Junior Olaitan, Steve Mounié, Mohamed Tidjani, and Marcel Dandjinou returned from suspension in the previous games and are expected to start again. The only major absence is Andreas Hountondji, who did not travel due to a recurring injury.

Even with Benin in good shape, Thiaw’s men should have enough to get the job done. They’ve kept 10 clean sheets across all competitions in 2025, including the African Nations Championship, and they’re likely to do so again. They have a very strong backline that includes Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, and Ismail Jakobs.

Benin vs Senegal Bet 1: Senegal to win to nil at odds of 1.88 on Betway

A professional display

The Senegalese required very little to secure their place in the knockout stages of this year’s AFCON. With four points from their first two matches, a draw would ensure their progression. However, they are determined to finish in first place to secure a potentially easier path through the knockout stages.

Benin will be formidable opponents, as they are motivated to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2019. Gernot Rohr’s men pushed the DRC all the way on opening day, and will aim to do the same against the Teranga Lions. This match is likely to be a tight affair, with the outcome decided by a single goal.

Thiaw and his troops know that on paper, victory should be theirs, and with some tough games ahead, they might not play hard. Therefore, low-scoring victory is likely at Tangier Grand Stadium.

Benin vs Senegal Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Picking a goalscorer

Senegal have one of the most potent attacking lineups at the entire tournament, featuring players like Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye, Iliman Ndiaye, and Boulaye Dia. While there are many options, Jackson is a primary threat following his brace in the opening match.

The 24-year-old Bayern Munich striker scored in both halves against Botswana and is likely to start again in Tangiers. He has scored seven goals in 27 appearances for his nation and recorded eight G/A in his last seven outings.

Jackson hasn’t exactly been prolific in Germany since his move from Chelsea. However, his form for the national team is excellent, and that’s something that will concern Rohr.

Benin vs Senegal Bet 3: Nicolas Jackson as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.32 on Betway

+