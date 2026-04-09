Aston Villa vs Manchester City predictions: Tips for Pep’s bogey team

Our betting expert expects City and Erling Haaland to keep up their impressive current run as they visit Villa Park.

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Best bets for Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Manchester City to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Erling Haaland to score at odds of 1.80 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Aston Villa: Morgan Rogers - Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2, Phil Foden

Aston Villa have found some form after a shaky start to their 2025/26 campaign. They failed to win any of their opening six, but were on a run of five consecutive wins before their Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles. Beating Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League fixture was big.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are on a great run. They saw off Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek with a comfortable 2-0 win. That game made it three straight victories for Pep Guardiola. They haven’t lost since August, and already have seven clean sheets this season.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Onana, Malen, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Ake, O’Reilly, Silva, Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Another City victory

This has been a tricky fixture for Manchester City in recent years. Pep’s side has taken just one point from their last three visits to Villa Park. Things have changed and we’re backing them to get the job done here.

Manchester City have recovered from their early season defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion. Guardiola’s side have won seven of the nine that followed, and kept six clean sheets as well.

Villa will have to be at their best to get something here. Defeat to Go Ahead Eagles wasn’t ideal, but it doesn’t detract too much from their recent progress. It does, however, mean that they’re not going into this one unbeaten. Villa are a streaky team. Even if it was a rotated lineup in midweek, expect that streak to continue here and for Manchester City to undo their woeful record at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win at odds of 1.90 on Betway

The Cityzens are scoring a lot of goals at the moment. They’ve got over 1.5 in five of their last six across all competitions, and only failed to find the net once all season. Villa, meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last four Premier League matches. They’re also struggling for clean sheets of late.

Home advantage should play a part for the hosts, but City have been just as strong on the road and have scored in every away game this campaign. It’s something that Emery will be very aware of, and he may make some tweaks to try and shore up his backline.

Rodri looks likely to miss out again, and the same goes for Abdukodir Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez. However, City have coped well with their injuries so far. Villa don’t have any fresh injury concerns of their own, thankfully, but are likely to switch things up anyway.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Bet 2: Manchester City to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Haaland is a man on fire

Erling Haaland is in scarily good form right now. The Norway international has 28 goals and assists in 14 appearances for club and country this season. It’s still October. His strike against Villarreal made sure that his record of only failing to score in one game this campaign remained.

Of course, there will be other threats on the field but as long as Haaland is there, he’s the favourite to score. Villa as a collective have only scored 12 times this season, which says a lot about where Haaland is at right now comparatively.

The Villans haven’t had to deal with Haaland much over the years. He’s only made four appearances against Villa in his three full seasons in England so far. Haaland still has two goal involvements in that time. Given his form at the moment, it’s hard to look past him adding another, especially at those odds.