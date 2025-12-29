Angola vs Egypt predictions: Surprise result for the Pharaohs

Our betting expert expects a rotated Egypt side to secure a point against an Angola team capable of causing problems.

Best bets for Angola vs Egypt

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Angola 1-1 Egypt

Goalscorers prediction: Angola: Gelson Dala; Egypt: Mostafa Mohamed

Angola face a desperate situation as they prepare for their final group game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Sable Antelopes lost their first game to South Africa and could only manage a draw against Zimbabwe in their second outing. As a result, Angola desperately need a win here to stand a chance of qualification.

Mathematically, the Angolans need three points to stand a realistic chance of progressing as one of the four best third-ranked teams. Going into this round, Zimbabwe are third, yet they have just a single point at the bottom of the group.

Patrice Beaumelle’s men need to deliver one of the best results in Angola’s history and hope for favourable outcomes elsewhere. Realistically, AFCON seems to be over for them, but they still have a chance to leave on a high note.

Egypt hope for a less dramatic and more straightforward victory. With two wins in two, the Pharaohs are already through to the knockout stage of the competition. However, there is a possibility of finishing second in the group behind South Africa.

Securing the top spot would allow Egypt to face a third-placed team in the round of 16. This is the outcome head coach Hossam Hassan will prefer. A draw is sufficient for AFCON’s most successful nation to win the group.

Probable lineups for Angola vs Egypt

Angola expected lineup: Marques, Mata, Buatu, Carmo, Carneiro, Mukendi, Show, Benson, Fredy, Dala, Nzola

Egypt expected lineup: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Rabia, Fathy, Ibrahim, Ashour, Trezeguet, Attia, Zizo, Saber, Mohamed

Rotations give Angola a chance to trouble Egypt

Angola have been in decent form in front of goal leading up to AFCON and in the tournament so far. They’ve found the back of the net in both group games, making it four games on the bounce where they’ve scored.

The Black Sable Antelopes have also enjoyed some success against Egypt. They only blanked in one of their previous five head-to-heads. Both teams found the back of the net in 80% of their last five meetings.

That will encourage Beaumelle’s charges, who know they must push for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. Egypt will be without Mohamed Hany, who was sent off against South Africa last time out.

Coach Hassan will likely want to freshen up his team, rotating some of his players for this one. That could leave some gaps open to the Angolans, who could capitalise on the lack of match fitness in defence. It’s worth noting that six of Angola’s last eight matches saw both teams score. Meanwhile, two of Egypt's last three outings also ended with goals at both ends.

Angola could force a stalemate against Egypt

After taking an early lead against Zimbabwe and holding 63% of the ball, Angola will be disappointed with the result against Zimbabwe. They surrendered their lead before the first half was over. Beaumelle’s troops need to be more careful against the Egyptians, and with so much at stake, they should be.

Despite winning both group games, Egypt were by no means runaway leaders. They scraped through against South Africa, scoring a questionable penalty. While playing with 10 men, Bafana Bafana had the Pharaohs pinned to their half.



There were signs that Angola could trouble one of the favourites to win the tournament. Pharaohs’ rotation will add more uncertainty to the team, which could leave the door open for a more even contest.

Egypt have not lost to Angola in seven clashes, winning four and drawing three. Two of the last four meetings ended all square, with their most recent clash ending 2-2. As such, another deadlock is not a far-fetched prediction for this one.

Repeating 2023’s exploits

If the Egyptian coach follows through on his plan to give new players a chance in the final group game, the front line could look different. Mostafa Mohamed remained an unused substitute against South Africa last time out.

The Nantes forward featured for just under an hour in Egypt’s opening clash with Zimbabwe. He registered an assist in that fixture, but if he gets the nod from the start, he could be the danger man for the Pharaohs.

Mohamed also scored in the pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria, making it two goal involvements in as many appearances. He hopes to hit the heights of the 2023 edition, when he struck four goals in four games. With the pressure off, this could be the perfect opportunity for him to shine, making him a strong candidate to score against Angola.

