What are the AFCON betting sites in Nigeria?

Nigeria’s football fans have plenty of options when it comes to AFCON betting sites. These platforms provide competitive odds, diverse betting markets, and exciting ways to back your favourite teams and players. Here’s an overview of the main operators:

Betway

Betway offers a simple interface and strong odds across AFCON games. Bettors can enjoy free bets up to ₦100,000 daily, making it ideal for backing outright winners, top goal scorers, or correct scores. Their markets cover double chance, team performance, and more.

Bet9ja

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria’s most popular betting sites. It offers ₦2500 free bet on registration. You can bet on AFCON groups, favourite teams, and match outcomes with competitive odds. The platform also features live betting on ongoing matches and tournament fixtures.

1xBet

With 1xbet, users can get up to 300% bonus on the first deposit. AFCON betting markets include outright winner, top goal scorers, double chance, and other football bets. The site is suitable for punters who enjoy accumulator bets and high-stakes games.

Betking

Betking allows players to earn over ₦1M in Free Bets during the first two weeks. You can wager on teams, players, AFCON goals, and match outcomes. The site provides daily promotions and competitive odds on both cup matches and qualifiers.

22bet

22bet provides a 100% bonus up to ₦207,500. Its AFCON betting markets cover outright winners, top goal scorers, correct score, and double chance. The platform is mobile-friendly and offers live betting for ongoing tournament matches.

Betano

Betano offers a welcome bonus up to ₦200,000 and 100 free spins. Their AFCON betting odds are competitive, and you can bet on teams, players, match results, and tournament standings. The platform also supports virtual sports bets.

Betwinner

Betwinner provides a 200% bonus on the first deposit. You can bet on AFCON favourites, teams, players, and match outcomes. Its betting markets include outright winners, double chance, and correct score for all tournament games.

How to find the best AFCON betting sites?

Check the odds

Always compare AFCON betting odds between operators. Higher odds mean bigger potential returns.

Look for diverse markets

The best sites offer correct score, double chance, top goal scorers, and outright winner bets.

Consider promotions

Free bets and welcome bonuses increase your bankroll without extra risk.

Mobile compatibility

Choose a site that allows AFCON betting on smartphones or tablets.

Reputation and license

Bet only on licensed sites with a strong track record in football betting.

Payment options

Ensure the site supports local payment methods for quick deposits and withdrawals.

User experience

A clean, intuitive platform improves betting experience on teams and matches.

How to bet on AFCON with the best betting sites?

Register on a licensed AFCON betting site. Deposit funds using a preferred payment method. Navigate to AFCON matches or markets. Select your betting market (e.g., double chance, correct score). Enter your stake and confirm the bet. Track your bets live or wait for results.

What are the AFCON betting markets?

AFCON betting markets offer a range of ways to predict outcomes:

Outright winner : Bet on the tournament champion .

: Bet on the . Double chance : Cover two results in a match.

: Cover two results in a match. Correct score : Predict exact final scores.

: Predict exact final scores. Top goal scorers : Back players likely to score the most AFCON goals .

: Back players likely to score the most . Group standings: Bet on AFCON groups or teams progressing to knockout stages.

Other markets include total goals, half-time/full-time results, and team-specific performances.

FAQs

Which betting site offers the highest betting odds for AFCON 2025/2026 in Nigeria?

The top AFCON betting sites like Betway, 22bet, and 1xbet usually offer the most competitive odds on matches, teams, and outright winners.

What payment methods can I use for AFCON betting in Nigeria?

Most platforms accept bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets. Some also support mobile payments for convenience.

Are there any bonuses or promotions for AFCON betting in Nigeria?

Yes, operators like Betway, Bet9ja, and Betking offer free bets, deposit bonuses, and daily rewards for tournament betting.

Can I bet on AFCON matches using a mobile device in Nigeria?

Absolutely. All major AFCON betting sites are mobile-friendly, allowing bets from smartphones and tablets.

Can I live-stream AFCON matches on the betting sites in Nigeria?

Some platforms provide live streaming of matches, letting you follow the action while placing in-play bets.

+