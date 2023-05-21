Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to leapfrog Bundesliga log leaders Bayern when they travel to WWK Arena to take on Augsburg on Sunday.

Dortmund responded to their two-goal draw against Bochum with 6-0 and 5-2 wins over Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively, in order to keep themselves in the title race heading into the business end of the season.

Meanwhile, the hosts would need a win to keep things in their own hands than depend on other teams' results for their safety from relegation. Augsburg enter this tie on the back of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bochum.

Augsburg vs Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: WWK Arena

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Augsburg vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Augsburg team news

Robert Gumny is suspended for tie due to accumulation of bookings.

There is also a huge injury list at the club, with Arne Maier, Ruben Vargas, Julian Baumgartlinger, Iago, Reece Oxford, Rafal Gikiewicz, Andre Hahn and Tobias Strobl all ruled out for BVB's visit.

One among Irvin Cardona and Daniel Caligiuri should replace Maier at right wing-back, with the rest of the XI to more or less look the same.

Augsburg possible XI: Koubek; Bauer, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai; Caligiuri, Dorsch, Rexhbecaj, Pedersen; Berisha, Beljo, Demirovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koubek, Klein, Leneis Defenders: Uduokhai, Gouweleeuw, Bauer, Pederson, Colina, Zehnter Midfielders: Dorsch, Veiga, Rexhbecaj, Engels, Jensen, Komur, Mbuku, Bazee, Caligiuri Forwards: Demirovic, Berisha, Beljo, Yeboah, Cardona

Dortmund team news

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Soumaila Coulibaly, Thomas Meunier and Julien Duranville are out injured, while Jude Bellingham is expected to recover from a minor knock.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also likely to be name a similar squad to the one that emerged triumphant against M'gladbach, with Sebastien Haller leading the line of attack.

Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Bellingham, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Haller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey, Passlack Midfielders: Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Modeste

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 22, 2023 Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg Bundesliga February 27, 2022 Augsburg 1-1 Dortmund Bundesliga October 2, 2021 Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg Bundesliga January 30, 2021 Dortmund 3-1 Augsburg Bundesliga September 26, 2020 Augsburg 2-0 Dortmund Bundesliga

