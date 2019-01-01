'We have to shut the door' - Arsenal working to ease burden on Aubameyang, says Chambers

The Gunners striker has scored his side's last four Premier League goals and has scored the winner in each of their three victories this season

Calum Chambers admits cannot keep relying on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to bail them out every week.

The Gunners striker came up trumps again on Sunday, scoring the late winner as Unai Emery’s side came from behind to beat 3-2 at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is averaging a goal a game this season and has scored the winner in each of Arsenal’s three league victories since the start of the campaign.

The Gabon international also scored the second-half equaliser in the draw against and netted both goals when the Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at .

So it’s been a superb start to the season for the frontman, but Chambers accepts that others need to step up, especially in defence where Emery’s side have conceded 10 times in their first six games, with only , , Norwich and Watford letting in more.

“Of course,” said the defender, when asked if Arsenal need to stop relying on Aubameyang to dig them out of a hole. “But when you have players like that obviously it does help as well.

“We know as a team, and we know as a defensive unit, that we have to be solid, that we have to shut the door and be stronger.

“We’re working every day in training and working on what we need to do and we’ll just keep going.”

Chambers came on at half-time during Sunday’s win against Villa to fill the void left by Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the right-back had been sent off five minutes before the interval.

And the former man made a big impact, scoring his first Arsenal goal in three years to make it 2-2 nine minutes from full-time. Aubameyang netted the winner just three minutes later.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for me,” said Chambers. “I felt like I needed to do something after their second goal.

“I said it came from me, my touch was poor, so I felt like I had to get my head right and bring the team back into it. Luckily I did that.

“To get a goal myself was quite nice. It is my first for a while and it is always nice to get it.”

Despite the victory, it was another performance from Arsenal that raised questions about where the team are right now under the guidance of Emery.

The midfield remains a major problem, with Villa again taking advantage of the wide open spaces in the middle of the pitch to run through at the back four and create shooting chances.

Emery’s decision to replace Granit Xhaka with Lucas Torreira midway through the second half was met by loud cheers from the home supporters, such were the captain’s struggles during the game.

And Chambers admits the players are aware that they are giving the opposition far too many opportunities on a weekly basis.

“We recognise that and we are working on that,” he said. “We are working every day at the training ground on our philosophy and the way we want to play.

“It was one of those where it didn’t help that we went down to 10 men. Obviously they (Villa) are going to have chances, they are going to dominate parts of the game and that happened.

“I think it was all about spirit, digging in deep and doing anything we could to get the result - and that’s what we did. I thought the whole team put in a shift and at the end of the day it was a good result.”

Sunday’s game was Chambers’ first in the Premier League since the win at Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season.

He started next to Sokratis at centre-back at St James’ Park but lost his place immediately after following the deadline-day signing of David Luiz from Chelsea.

“Obviously it was disappointing,” said the 24-year-old. “But I respect the manager and I respect his decisions.

“He spoke to me and I spoke to him. As I said, I respect his decision and I work hard in training every day to get an opportunity again and to prove myself.”