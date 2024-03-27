How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, including start time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to play against the Boston Bruins in a thrilling NHL match on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Lightning have the best power-play rate in the league, at 29.0%. The Bruins are close behind, in eighth place, with 23.6%.

Boston has a better penalty-kill rate of 81.9% compared to Tampa Bay's 82.4%, which shows that they are better at defense.

The Lightning are in 21st place with a 49.4% faceoff percentage, while the Bruins are in 10th place with a 51.6% percentage.

Both Tampa Bay and Boston score a lot of goals. Tampa Bay averages 3.48 goals per game (10th), and Boston averages 3.31 goals per game (6th).

As both teams get ready to face off against each other, these statistics show how a high-voltage NHL matchup is expected between these two powerful NHL teams.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins will square off on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The match will occur at 7:30 pm EDT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, FL, USA.

Date Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 PM EDT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, FL, USA

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the high-voltage NHL match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Bostons Bruins live on TNT and MAX.

Additionally, fans in Canada and New England will also be able to catch this action between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins through TVAS and NESN, respectively.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins Team News

Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

The Tampa Bay Lightning have shown how good they are on the ice with great games from their great players. Nikita Kucherov is in charge with an amazing 11 points, showing how skilled and smooth he is with the puck. Brayden Point has been a force to be reckoned with. He has scored 5 goals and shown that he can always score. Kucherov has also been very helpful in setting up plays. He has 9 assists, which shows how important he is to the team's offensive plan. The Lightning are continuing to show that they are a strong threat in the professional hockey world by having such great games from their star players.

Boston Bruins Team News

The Boston Bruins are having a rough patch because M. Lucic can not play because of personal matters, but their best players are doing a great job of filling in. Jake DeBrusk has been leading the way with 6 points, showing how versatile and good at scoring he is on the ice. For Justin Brazeau, getting 4 goals has made an impression, showing that he can score and help the team. Brad Marchand, on the other hand, has been a key player, setting up four assists for his teammates with his skill and vision. The Bruins are succeeding without Lucic because of the contributions of their best players, demonstrating their depth and resilience as a unit.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's a result of the last five meetings between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins in NHL matchups: