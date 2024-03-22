How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes NCAA 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NCAA match between Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the Wisconsin Badgers and the James Madison Dukes is set to take place on March 22, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. ET for this year's NCAA March Madness.

Wisconsin is 15-18-0 against the spread this season, while James Madison is 18-14-0. Wisconsin has scored more points in 21 games than James Madison has in 16. The teams score an average of 159.5 points per game, which is 14 points more than what was predicted for this game.

The Badgers enter their matchup against the Dukes as 5-point favorites. This matchup has an over/under of 145.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to catch the match between the Wisconsin Badgers and James Madison Dukes.

Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes: Date & Kick-off Time

The James Madison Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers will play in an NCAA game at Barclays Center Stadium on 22 March, 22, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Date 22 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:40 p.m. ET Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes online - TV Channels & Live Streams

In the United States, the Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes game will air live on CBS. Fans without access to CBS can also watch the game live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $11.99 per month, $119.99 for the year.

Wisconsin Badgers vs James Madison Dukes Team News

Wisconsin Badgers Team News

Wisconsin was a possible No. 1 seed just two months ago, but a rough 3-8 stretch at the end of the regular season dashed those dreams and took them out of the running for a top-four seed. Wisconsin has had scoring problems in the past during similar slumps, but this season has seen a revitalized offense, partly because of the addition of AJ Storr, who transferred from St. John's. Even with this development, Big Ten play was not without its difficulties.

In his ninth season as Wisconsin's coach, Greg Gard has led the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament every year except for two, most notably in 2020. However, despite making this regular showing, Wisconsin hasn't made it past the Sweet 16 since 2017. However, after a good showing in the Big Ten Tournament, Wisconsin sees this season as a chance to break that trend and go further in the tournament.

James Madison Dukes Team News

James Madison has only three losses going into the NCAA Tournament and must prove themselves against most formidable opponents. Even though they overcame Michigan State in November, they know they still have much to prove when playing opponents with better rankings.

The James Madison Dukes are 10th in the country in scoring, and their remarkable 84.4 points per game average speaks for itself. They are not only good from outside the arc but also good overall. The Dukes have many good 3-point shooters. Junior Terrence Edwards Jr. scores 17.4 points per game on average. Additionally, Edwards' consistent success of at least five assists in each of his last six games shows how well the team works together.

This is Mark Byington's fourth season as head coach in James Madison. Byington has been successful before, with an excellent 81-35 record, but this is his first time in the NCAA tournament with the Dukes. Before this, from 2013 to 2020, he was the head coach at Georgia Southern and had five winning seasons.