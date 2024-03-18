How to watch UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill, date, time, fightcard, and how to watch

How to catch the promotion’s latest feast of UFC action

Alex Pereira will put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship crown on the line when he squares off with Jamahal Hill atop a milestone match card this April at UFC 300, with all of the action set to unfold from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The duo will top the bill when they square off in the desert, with a UFC Women's Strawweight Championship contest between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan among the key attractions as the famed promotion brings up a major number in the history of its flagship events.

They will not be the only stars on the docket for the fans who make the trip to Sin City, with Justin Gaethje set to put his symbolic BMF crown on the line too against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a lightweight bout as another major attraction for long-time fans.

The two championship matches will lead a bumper schedule as the company kicks off a celebration of its history in style, with plenty more action set to take place on the day, too.

Below, GOAL provides all the details, including when and where to watch and who will fight on the bill.

How to watch UFC 300

In the United States, coverage of UFC 300 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on ESPN television and streamed through the channel's online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. The additional PPV cost of UFC 300 for current subscribers is $79.99, while new customers can pay $134.98 as a combination bundle for the event and an annual subscription.

The undercard is expected to start around 6:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 13, with the main event estimated for 12:15 a.m. EST on Sunday, April 14.

UFC 300 Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light heavyweight Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Women's strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Middleweight Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage Lightweight Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Featherweight Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt Women's bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison Featherweight Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano Women's strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez Lightweight Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

FAQs

What are Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill's professional MMA records?

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill face off with impressive professional records. They have competed across a combined 25 matches, with 21 wins, three losses, and one no-contest result.

Pereira has an impressive 9–2 record to his name so far and is a two-time world champion across middleweight and light heavyweight. He will defend his latter crown at UFC 300, having won it on his previous outing.

Meanwhile, Hill holds a 12-1 (1) record, having previously held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. However, he was forced to vacate it through injury and will be looking to become a two-time champion in the division.

When did Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill last fight?

Alex Pereira last fought in November 2023, winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship by technical knockout in a victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in New York City.

Jamahal Hill previously contested his last match in January 2023, when he defeated Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision at UFC 283. He won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship but subsequently relinquished his title due to injury.

Is there a title on the line at UFC 300 between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill?

One title is on the line between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, with the former holding the current UFC Light Heavyweight Championship crown.

Pereira is mounting his first defense after he took the title, while Hill is looking to reclaim it after he failed to stand and make a successful defense.

Who will compete at UFC 301?

Even though UFC 300 has yet to unfold this March, the promotion has already confirmed the date, venue, and partial lineup for the next edition of its flagship event. UFC 301 is set to unfold at Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, May 4.

No headline fight has been announced, but bouts between Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Iasmin Lucindo, and Paul Craig and Caio Borralho are expected to occur in Latin America.