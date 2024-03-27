How to watch today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between SRH and MI, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is set to take place on March 27, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in Match 8 of IPL 2024.

The Sunrisers lost their first game of the season by a close margin to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the Mumbai Indians also losing their first game to the Gujarat Titans, this match will be all to play for.

Mumbai Indians look confident going into the match, having won four of the last five games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With a strong group of batters, they are ready to build on their recent win streak against the Sunrisers. On the other hand, the Sunrisers' bowling unit had a bad game the last time out, which made people doubt their ability to do well, especially at home in front of their fans.

As excitement builds for this important match, both teams will be looking for their first IPL 2024 win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Date & Play Start Time

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will take place on 27 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Date 27 March 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 AM ET Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Location Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana, India

How to watch SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between SRH and MI online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching Willow TV is Sling TV.

Sling TV offers two packages that include Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include Willow TV in their channel lineup. Slink Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

SRH vs MI Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

Pat Cummins, the new team captain, could not reserve the team's fortune in their first game, ending in a heartbreaking loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs in an exciting high-scoring encounter. Cummins looks forward to a strong showing from his players as they prepare to play with the Mumbai Indians.

Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma played great hitting in the last game, which set the stage for an exciting start from these two. While Heinrich Klaasen and Markram are both in good form right now, Rahul Tripathi is expected to do very well at No. 3, where he will lead the game. Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, and Shahbaz Ahmed are all expected to score runs that will help the team.

SRH Probable XI Against MI

Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians Team News

The team led by Hardik Pandya continues a regrettable habit of losing the opening match of the Indian Premier League for the twelfth time in a row. Although it was a close game, the five-time winners lost to the Gujarat Titans by six runs. After this loss, Pandya and his team are eager to get their first points of the season. Pandya hopes to encourage his teammates to repeat past achievements by drawing on their successful history against the Sunrisers.

It was noticeable that Ishan Kishan was not playing in the last game, but he is determined to make a mark along with Rohit Sharma. The team's middle order, which includes Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, and Tilak Varma, is very strong and expected to make a big difference.

Following a rusty showing in the previous game, Hardik Pandya and Luke Wood must put in strong efforts in the early overs. Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling performance gives the team more confidence. Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, and Gerald Coetzee play important supporting parts, especially when the Sunrisers' strong batters are on the field.

MI Probable XI Against SRH

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL matches: