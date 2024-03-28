How to watch today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, as well as the Commencement time and team news.

The clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is set to take place on March 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in Match 9 of IPL 2024.

Throughout their 27 games together, the Delhi Capitals have won 13, and the Rajasthan Royals have won 14. The Rajasthan Royals' best score against Delhi was 222, while Delhi's best score against Rajasthan was 207. Based on this tightly contested record, both teams have almost equal chances of winning.

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played with each other many times, putting on a tough fight each time. The match between the two teams ended on April 8, 2023, with the Rajasthan Royals winning by an impressive 57 runs. However, the Delhi Capitals quickly got back at them on May 11, 2022, and won by 8 wickets with 11 balls to spare. The Rajasthan Royals did not let that stop them; on April 22, 2022, they beat the Delhi Capitals by scoring 15 runs. These games show how competitive the two teams are; they are both motivated to show who is the best and get essential wins in the fast-paced world of cricket - it really is all to play for in this IPL match-up.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Date & Play Start Time

The match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals will take place on 28 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

Date 28 March 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 AM ET Venue Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

How to watch RR vs DC IPL 2024 match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between RR and DC online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching Willow TV is Sling TV.

SlingTV offers two packages with Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus.

A sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include Willow TV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

RR vs DC Team News

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Rajasthan Royals played amazingly well in the last IPL season and finished in fifth place, which is a great accomplishment. They are getting ready for the next season with high hopes to keep winning, especially since they have a solid hitting order. Shimron Hetmyer, Yashavi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler are important batters to watch. Each one has the power to turn the game in their team's favor.

Ashwin is one of the best bowlers on the team, and his performance is likely to be very important in getting wins. Along with him, talented people like Riyan Parag and Abir Mushtaq are ready to make big impacts, especially in the middle overs. The Rajasthan Royals are prepared to give their opponents a tough time throughout the game because they have a good mix of powerful hitters and skilled bowlers.

Delhi Capitals Team News

The Delhi Capitals play a significant role in the IPL because they were one of the initial teams and have been strong ever since. They have had great seasons in the past, winning the trophy once, but last season, they had problems because they did not have enough good all-rounders and worked less well as a team, which put them lower on the rankings.

However, there is new hope this season because Rishabh Pant is back as captain, which could be a turning point in how they play. The Bowling unit, with stars like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, also gives the team strength and skill.

When it comes to hitting, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Shai Hope will be leading the way, which should improve their performance and set the team up for success. The Delhi Capitals are ready to fight fiercely for the IPL title. They have a mix of experienced players and up-and-coming starts.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL matches: