How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Creighton Bluejays NCAA 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, tip-off time, stats & everything you need to know

The Oregon Ducks and Creighton Bluejays are all set to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 23, 2024, at 5:30 pm ET.

Creighton have 24 wins and 9 losses under their belt, an excellent 10-2 record in non-conference play, and a 14-7 record against Big East teams show how good they are. They have shown toughness in close games, going 4-2 in games decided by three points or less.

The Oregon Ducks, on the other hand, have shown how good they are in the Pac-12 by going 15-8 against conference rivals and having a record of 24 wins and 11 losses. They average 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranks them eighth in the Pac-12, and are led by Kwame Evans Jr.

Both teams will be desperate to advance to the tournament's next round, so this game will prove a great battle of offensive and defensive skills.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch today's Oregon vs Creighton NCAA game.

Oregon Ducks vs Creighton Bluejays: Date & Kick-off Time

The Oregon Ducks will face off against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

Date 23 March 2024 Kick-off Time 9:40 pm ET Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Oregon Ducks vs Creighton Bluejays online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness game between Oregon and Creighton can watch the game live on TBS. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS, and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now; this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Oregon Ducks vs Creighton Bluejays Team News

Oregon Ducks Team News

Oregon is a well-rounded team, evidenced by their excellent 45.3% field goal percentage and 71.9 points per game average.

Their defensive players have a strong strategy, as shown by their 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game, which have been key factors in winning games this season.

Keeping this balance in the face of Creighton's offensive tactics will be critical and might swing the odds in favor of one team or the other.

Creighton Bluejays Team News

With an incredible 5.8 made three-point field goals per game, Creighton's scoring average of 69.7 points indicates their shooting ability. Their impressive free-through percentage of 78.7% greatly enhances their potential to take advantage of opportunities from the line. In addition to their opponents, Creighton has to deal with the game's fast pace. They know that they need to make the most of their shooting strengths and skills to be successful. Initially, they tipped the scales in a way that decided the result of the game.