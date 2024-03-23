Everything you need to know about the North Carolina and the Michigan State NCAA match, including how to watch and team news.

The match between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan State Spartans is set for March 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET for this year's NCAA March Madness.

The NCAA clash between North Carolina and Michigan State will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in the round of 32. The ninth-seeded Spartans have a record of 20-14 and will play the top-seeded Tar Heels, who have a record of 28-7. In the first round, UNC beat Wagner easily, 90-62, and Michigan State beat Mississippi State 69-51 to earn their spot.

UNC is the No. 1 seed in the West Region. This is their 18th time as a top seed, a record in NCAA history.

North Carolina vs Michigan State: Date & tip-off Time

The Michigan State Spartans and North Carolina Tar heel will square off on March 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The action will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, USA.

Date 23 March 2024 Tip-off Time 5:30 PM ET Arena Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, NC, USA

How to watch North Carolina vs Michigan State NCAA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

To watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs Michigan State Spartans game live on TV, tune in to CBS. Fans in the USA can also catch the action between North Carolina vs Michigan State live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

North Carolina vs Michigan State Team News

North Carolina Team News

Last season, North Carolina was the first predicted No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament. They are now on a journey to make up for it. Senior RJ Davis and Armando Bacot chose to stay, and they helped the Tar Heels win the ACC regular-season title, including big wins over Duke. Their leadership was evident in Thursday's first-round win over Wagner, where they scored 42 points together.

Both Davis and Bacot were essential when it came to helping North Carolina get to the national championship game in 2022. Under the direction of third-year coach Hubert Davis, strategic changes were made to strengthen the team's supporting group, which led to better overall performance this season.

Michigan State Team News

Michigan State started the season with a high No. 4 ranking in the AP Top 25. This was possible because crucial players from last year's Sweet 16 team were back. Even though they struggled offensively, they proved they could win big against teams like Illinois and Baylor, and they both earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Spartans have the experience and maturity needed to handle the national spotlight that awaits them in the second-round matchup against North Carolina, led by three senior players, including their leading scorer, Walker. Walker's great game against Marquette in the second round last year, when he scored 23 points, shows he can shine in important situations. His excellent performance in the first game of this season, when he made 7 of 12 shots against Mississippi State, shows how important he is to the team.