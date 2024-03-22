How to watch Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers NCAA 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

The No. 16 seed Longwood Lancers (21-13) and the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (30-4) are all set to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on 22 March 2024, at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Houston has an impressive 17-4 record against Big 12 teams and a perfect 13-0 record in games not in the Big 12. By scoring 73.0 points per game on average and beating their opponents by 16.0 points, they excel on offense.

The Longwood Lancers, on the other hand, have had mixed results against Big South teams, going 9-10. Still, they have the second-most rebounds in the Big South league, averaging 39.0 per game. Michael Christmas leads the team with 6.2 per game.

Houston's season-long field goal percentage is 43.4%, just slightly lower than the 43.6% that Longwood's defense lets them get. Longwood is also good from beyond the line, making 5.8 three-pointers per game on an average number of three-pointers Houston gives up.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch the Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers game today.

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers: Date & Kick-off Time

Houston Cougars and Longwood Lancers will square off on 22 March 2024 at 9:20 p.m. ET. The action will take place at FedExForum arena in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date 22 March 2024 Kick-off Time 9:20 p.m. ET Arena FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers online - TV Channels & Live Streams

In the United States, the Houston Cougars and Longwood Lancers NCAA game will be shown live on TNT. Fans can stream TNT on MAX.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS, and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service upfront — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now; this deal expires on 9 April at the end of March Madness.

Houston Cougars vs Longwood Lancers Team News

Houston Cougars Team News

Roberts, a key defense player for Houston, is currently dealing with a knee injury that was made worse by a shin injury he got in the Big 12 semifinal. He lost all of his mobility for the second half of the final game.

Senior guards L.J. Cryer( 15.3 points per game) and Jamal Shead (13.1 points per game ) score most of Houston's points. Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp scores 12.2 points per game on average. With 6.8 rebounds per game, J'Wan Roberts stands out as the team's best rebounder. Junior forward Ja'Vier Francis, who gets 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, comes in second.

Roberts' injury could make it hard for him to play, so the team will look to senior guard Damian Dunn to step up. If Roberts' injury worsens, it could hurt the Cougars' chances in the playoffs.

Longwood Lancers Team News

Walyn Napper, a senior point guard at Longwood, is the team's leader in several areas, such as points per game ( 14.6), shooting percentage (45.3%), assists (4.6), and steals (1.6).

For the Lancers, senior forward Michael Christmas rules the boards with an average of 6.2 rebounds per game. He also shows off his shooting skills with a 41% success rate from beyond the line.

Longwood beat UNC Asheville 85-59 in the Big South Tournament championship game, with five players scoring double figures. Christmas led the way with 18 points, and senior center Szymon Zapala came in close behind with 17.