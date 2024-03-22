How to watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAA 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NCAA match Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are all set to play against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 12:15 pm ET.

This season, Florida Atlantic is 16-17-0 against the spread, and Northwestern is 16-15-0 ATS. In 18 games for each team, the total number of points scored went over. They score an average of 156.2 points per game, 14.7 points more than this game's total.

Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games, while Northwestern has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in the same time frame.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to catch the Owl's take on the Wildcats, including tip-off time, team news, and more.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats: Date & Time

Northwestern Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls square off in a highly anticipated NCAA match on March 22, 2024, at 12:15 pm ET. The action will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date March 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:15 pm ET Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats online - TV Channels & Live Streams

In the United States, the Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats game will air live on CBS. Fans without access to CBS can also watch the game live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $11.99 per month, $119.99 for the year.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Northwestern Wildcats Team News

Florida Atlantic Owls Team News News

Florida Atlantic hasn't been as dominant under Dusty May's direction since they returned to the tournament after a great season. As they tried to win their conference title, North Texas stopped them in the final of the AAc playoffs.

Despite losing sometimes to weaker teams, the Owls have a roster full of talented players, which suggests they could go far in the game. Their impressive win over tough teams like Arizona (formerly No. 4) and Texas A&M (formerly No. 12) shows how good they can be.

However, their lack of stability is apparent as they have lost three times to teams in Quads 3 and 4. Some People say that an eight-seed might not give enough credit to a team that got a nine-seed last year with a better team. Florida Atlantic has the talent to make tournament magic happen again, no matter what.

Northwestern Wildcats Team News

The Wildcats seem to have a more balanced approach than their opponents going into the playoffs. Northwestern has a team with many players who did well in the tough Big Ten conference while coached by Chris Collins.

With senior guard Boo Buie leading the way, the Wildcats had a good regular season, beating 12 of their 20 conference opponents. They played top teams like Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois, which stands out.

Northwestern has a 2-4 record against ranked teams. Their big wins over Illinois, the future Big Ten champs, and against then-No. 1 Purdue were especially impressive, but they also had to deal with a significant 30-point loss on the road against Illinois.

The Wildcats had lost four of their last eight games coming into the tournament, but other than the loss to Rutgers, their losses were not too worrisome.