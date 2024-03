How to watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Albert Park Circuit this weekend

Two Grand Prix's down and there have not been too many surprises to start the 2024 Formula One season, but as round three comes around the corner, teams are starting to find their rhythm ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

With an action-packed Middle East swing in the rearview mirror, the field of racers are looking forward to their Asian exploits over the coming month, with a three-race run from the southern hemisphere to the Far East set to unfold.

Max Verstappen will have high hopes of putting Red Bull's off-track woes behind him with further dominant displays, but the Dutchman could yet find his iron-clad grip challenged by teammate Sergio Perez and a chasing pack hungry for success.

Even with the best car on the track, the three-time world champion will face a fight at the Albert Park Circuit that has proven to be a favorite of many drivers before him, including Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, in his final year with Mercedes.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details on where to watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the Grand Prix.

Where is the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix will take place over Saturday, March 23rd, and Sunday, March 24th, in the familiar surroundings of the Albert Park Circuit, where it has been held since the 1996 Formula One season.

Located in the south of Melbourne, the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria, the event was traditionally the curtain-raiser of the F1 campaign before it ceded its position to the Middle East swing through Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which now begins the year.

Where can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix through ESPN2. That includes the main race and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is not available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Australian Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports. It also offers a free trial.

Fans can catch all the Australian Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Australian Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix runs the whole weekend, from Thursday, March 21st through Saturday, March 23rd, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel March 21st Practice 1 20:30 (EST) ESPN+ March 22nd Practice 2 00:00 (EST) ESPN+ March 22nd Practice 3 20:30 (EST) ESPN2 March 23rd Qualifying 00:00 (EST) ESPN2 March 23rd Grand Prix 23:00 (EST) ESPN2

Can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Australian Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of each race throughout the 2024 Formula One season.

FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on ESPN2 and stream the race through ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Every 2024 Formula One season race will be shown by the latter streaming service in addition to its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Australian Grand Prix first held?

The Australian Grand Prix was first held in 1928, though it was not introduced to the Formula One World Championship calendar until 1985, when it was held in Adelaide.

Since then, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when it was struck from the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has featured every year, having made the move to Melbourne for the 1996 season.

Who are the frontrunners for the Australian Grand Prix?

Following two dominant seasons and three world titles, reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the Australian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman and Red Bull are at the head of the pack for success this year, though teammate Sergio Perez, McLaren's Fernando Alonso, and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc - not to mention seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - all remain in the mix.

What race follows the Australian Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Australian Grand Prix is the Japanese Grand Prix, which will be held at the Suzuka International Racing Course in Suzuka.

Max Verstappen will be the defending victor after his win at the 2023 edition, which took place in the latter stages of last season.