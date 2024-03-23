How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers NCAA 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, tip-off time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers NCAA 2024 game, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats (26-8) will take on the No. 7 seed (25-7) Dayton Flyers in a highly anticipated NCAA match on Saturday, March 23, 2024, with the winner progressing to the Sweet 16 in the West Region Bracket.

Arizona are 21-13-0 against the spread this season, while Dayton are 16-15-0. Both teams score 162.3 points per game on average, which is 12.8 points more than what is predicted for this game.

Arizona is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last ten games. On the other hand, Dayton are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their previous ten games. All of this should make for an exciting game.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch today's NCAA game between Arizona and Dayton.

Arizona Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers: Date & Tip-off Time

The NCAA clash between Arizona Wildcats and Dayton Flyers will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:45 pm ET Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch this epic NCAA battle between the Arizona Wildcats and the Dayton Flyers live on CBS. Fans can also catch the action between North Carolina vs Michigan State live on Paramount+.

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

Arizona Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers Team News

Arizona Wildcats Team News

Arizona beats its opponents by 15.9 points per game and scores an average of 87.9 points per game. But their defense gives up an average of 72.0 points per game, which ranks them 184th in college basketball.

Arizona has a remarkable scoring differential of +538 points overall. The team ranks 120th in terms of three-point field goal percentage (average of 8.0 made per game), but it has a strong success rate of 37.2%, which is 20th among collegiate teams.

Arizona scores even more frequently at home, averaging 93.4 points per game. Their scoring slightly decreases to 85.4 points when they play away games.

Arizona's overall efficiency has gone down over the last ten games. They only score 82.5 points per game, less than their season average of 87.9 points per game.

Caleb Love makes a significant contribution to this team, averaging 2.6 made three-pointers per game while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. In addition, he constantly scores 18.1 points and dishes out 3.4 assists.

Throughout the last ten games, Oumor Ballo has done an excellent job, averaging 13.1 points per game and shooting an impressive 82.0%.

Dayton Flyers Team News

Dayton outsources the opponents by 8.3 points per game, maintaining a comfortable lead. Their defense only gives up 66.1 points per game, which puts them 27th in the college basketball team ranking, but they average 74.4 points per game, which places them 153rd in the league.

The team is very good at making three-pointers. They average 9.5 made three-pointers per game, which ranks 22nd and is 1.9 more than their opponents.

The Flyers have significantly improved their scoring ability in home and away games in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 7.3 points per game at home (78.7) than away (71.4). Dayton's scoring average per game over the last ten games has been 73.0, just below its season average of 74.4.

For the Flyers, Daron Homes has been an outstanding player, averaging 20.3 points and shooting an impressive 54.7%. Over the past ten games, Nate Santos has averaged 12.0 points, demonstrating his constant contribution to the team.