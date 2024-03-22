How to watch Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Coyotes vs Kraken, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken lock horns at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, with both sides vying to shake off a shambolic run of form in the NHL this season.

Arizona Coyotes have stumbled heavily, trailing in seventh position in the Central Division with stats of 28-36-5. The home side has let in 3.32 goals per game and would need amendments in their leaky defense if they are to salvage something out of the remainder of the campaign.

The Seattle Kraken have lost five out of their five previous games. They are sixth in the Pacific Division with a form of 28-28-12 in the NHL this season. The Kraken have conceded 2.87 points per game, scoring just 2.65 points per game, which has been a massive reason behind their struggles.

Coyotes vs Kraken : Date & puck drop time

The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken square off at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on 22 March 2024, with puck-drop scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

Date 22 March 2024 Puck drop time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Mullett Arena Location Tempe, Arizona

How to watch Coyotes vs Kraken on TV & stream live online

The match between the Coyotes and Kraken will be shown live on TV on ROOT SPORTS Northwest. The fixture will also be available to stream live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

People in Canada can also watch this NHL fixture on TSN3's streaming service, which offers full coverage of this thrilling NHL match for Canadian viewers. Fans in New York can tune into the ROOT-NW and SCRIPPS for live action so they don't miss the action from a thrilling encounter between the Coyotes and the Kraken.

Coyotes vs Kraken Rosters and Injury Reports

Coyotes roster key players and injury reports

Clayton Keller has thundered 28 goals for his side. He leads the goalscoring charts alongside the playmaking tally with 32 assists, helping his side score 60 points this season.

Nick Schmaltz has contributed 49 points (19G, 30A), while Matias Maccelli has scored 46 points (11G, 35A) as the duo looks to continue their purple patch.

Barrett Hayton (out), Jakub Voracek (injured reserve), Shea Weber (injured reserve), Bryan Little (injured reserve), and Travis Boyd (injured reserve) are on the list of absentees.

Kraken roster, key players, and injury reports

With Vince Dunn nursing an injury, the goalscoring responsibility will be shouldered by Jared McCann, who has 27 goals and 26 assists, scoring 53 points, and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who has netted 18 goals and 31 assists, contributing 49 points this term.

Defenseman Vince Dunn is the solitary player ruled out for the visitors, with the Canadian international ruled out due to his injury.

Recent results and Schedule

Coyotes recent results

Date Opposition Result 21 March, 2024 Dallas (L) 5-2 17 March, 2024 New Jersey (W) 4-1 15 March, 2024 Detroit (W) 4-1 13 March, 2024 Minnesota (L) 4-1 11 March, 2024 Chicago (L) 7-4

Kraken Recent Results