How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated NBA match on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Kia Center Arena.

The Warriors have a strong offense. They score 118.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league and shows how good they are at scoring. Their defense, on the other hand, isn't quite as good. They give up an average of 116.8 points per game, which ranks them 19th in the league.

On the other hand, the Magic's defense is very good. They are ranked third in the league for the fewest points per game at 108.8, which shows that they can make it hard for other teams to score. Even so, the Magic have trouble in scoring, their 110.8 points per game rank them 26th in the NBA league.

Rebounding and steals are two areas where both teams thrive; the Warriors are the best in terms of rebounds per game while the Magic are the best in terms of steals per game.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors: Date & kick-off Time

The Orlando Magic will take on the Golden State Warriors in a high-voltage NBA match on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The action will take place at 7:00 pm ET, at Kia Center, in Orlando, FL, USA.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

People in the USA can watch the thrilling NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors live through Fubo TV, a popular streaming platform.

Additionally, fans in the local area can watch the game Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Furthermore, this high-voltage NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors will be aired on Radio such as SiriusXM, WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM, and 95.7 The Game.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

In the most recent news about the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero stands out as a key player who leads the team in a number of statistical areas. As the small forward, Banchero shows how good he is at scoring by putting up an impressive 22.6 points per game and making an amazing 46.6% of his field goals and 71.2% of his free throws.

With 5.4 assists per game, Banchero makes a substantial playmaking contribution in addition to his scoring.

The Magic, however, suffer a blow as Gary Harris's plantar fascia injury keeps him out of the game against the Warriors and limits his impact on the court.

In spite of these, Banchero's performance demonstrates the team's potential and illustrates how dependent they are on important players to propel them, forwards, in upcoming games.

Golden State Warriors Team News

As always, Stephen Curry is the Warriors' most powerful player on the court. Curry is the point guard for his team and scores an impressive 26.8 points per game. He also makes 44.8% of his shots and 92.35 of his free throws, which shows how good he is at scoring.

With an average of 7.3 rebounds per game, Draymond Green leads the team's rebounding efforts and also makes a big difference on defense.

With an average of 7.0 assists per game, Chris Paul has also been very important to the Warriors' attack.

With these key players leading the way, the Warriors are still a strong team in the league and ready to make a mark in their upcoming game against the Magic.

Head-to-Head Records

Head-to-Head Records