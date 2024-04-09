How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Rangers and the Islanders, including start time and team news.

The New York Rangers (53-21-4, 110 points) are heading to the UBS Arena on Tuesday evening to face off against the New York Islanders (35-27-15, 85 points) in Metropolitan Division action.

The Rangers are leading the division and will travel to Long Island riding on a three-game winning streak after a 5-2 home win on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens. They have been doing an incredible job throughout the season and are vying for first place in both the division and conference, as well as home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Islanders will be desperate in order to claw their way into the playoffs with a late-season surge. The playoff race is coming right down to the wire, with as many as five teams in the Eastern Conference within two points of each other.

The hosts (85 points) are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and are 5-1-0 in their last six games, so they have found more consistency at a crucial juncture of the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Islanders vs New York Rangers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL match between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers will take place on 9 April 2024 at 7:00 pm EDT at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Date Tuesday, 9 April, 2024 Puck Drop Time 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Arena UBS Arena Location Elmont, New York, USA

How to watch Rangers vs Islanders NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans have numerous alternatives to tune in and watch the action-packed showdown, including SN360, SNW, BSSD, BSSC, and ESPN+. These networks provide comprehensive coverage, whether you prefer cable television or streaming alternatives, to ensure fans don't miss a second of exciting hockey action.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99-month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Team News

New York Rangers Team News

Right winger Blake Wheeler (lower body) and center Filip Chytil (upper body) are the Rangers' only two injury concerns ahead of their short trip to Long Island. Both players have been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

Artemi Panarin is having his career-best season in his fifth year with the Rangers and ninth in the NHL, having scored 46 goals and 115 points, the latter of which rank fourth in the league. The winger was picked as the NHL's third star of the week on Monday after scoring eight points (2G, 6A) in his past four games.

2020 first-round draft pick Alexis Lafrenière is also having a breakout season for the Rangers in his fourth year with the club, with 27 goals and 56 points to his name this season.

Jack Roslovic was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets before the NHL trade deadline. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday but skated alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider in Monday's practice, suggesting he could play against the Islanders on Tuesday. Since then, he has seven points (2G, 5A) in 15 games for the Rangers.

New York Islanders Team News

Defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) is the only definite absentee for the Islanders ahead of Tuesday's showdown with their city rivals.

Center Mathew Barzal has stepped up for the Islanders this season, recording 73 points (23 goals, 56 assists) and four points in his last three games.

Backup goaltender Semyon Varlamov is expected to be rewarded with the start in this game for the Islanders and has been performing at a high level, with 2.72 goals allowed per game as well as a .916 save percentage so far this season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers in NHL matches: