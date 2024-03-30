How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights is set to take place on March 30, 2024, at 3:30 pm EDT in an NHL match.

Vegas is ready to take that momentum into their game against the Wild after Ivan Barbashev's great two-goal performance against the Winnipeg Jets, which helped them win 4-1.

The Minnesota Wild have a good record overall (35-28-9), with a 19-12-5 mark at home. In games decided by just one goal, they have an 8-9-6 record, which shows how good they are at close games.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have a great overall record of 40-25-8, and do pretty well on the road, going 17-14-6. They have been very good when getting three or more goals, as shown by their amazing 35-8-6 record when that happens.

This upcoming game is the second time these two strong teams have played with each other this season. The Wild won the first matchup 5-3. As they fight it out on the ice, fans can expect an exciting game because both teams are desperate to win.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date & Puck Drop Time

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm EDT Arena Xcel Energy Center Location St. Paul, Minnesota

How to watch the Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch this exciting NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights live on Hulu or ESPN+. On either platform, fans can watch this exciting match as it happens in real-time.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/ month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights Team News

Minnesota Wild Team News

The Minnesota Wild are facing some serious obstacles in front of their next game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jared Spurgeon, a key player on defense, will miss the rest of the season because of ongoing problems with his hip and back.

Minnesota will miss his leadership and defensive ability on the ice. The Wild's offensive strength is also further reduced by the fact that forward Sam Hentges is out with an injury that has not been made public.

To make things worse, Marcus Foligno is listed as day-to-day with an unknown illness, Which makes it unclear whether he will be able to play in the upcoming game. These injuries make it hard for the Wild to stay ahead of a strong team like the Golden Knights.

Minnesota needs to be able to adapt and bounce back from these injuries if they want to win a very important game.

Vegas Golden Knights Team News

The Vegas Golden Knights, face their own set of obstacles ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild. Mark Stone, a star forward, is still out with an upper-body injury, so the team is missing his scoring skills and leadership on the ice.

William Carrier is also mentioned day-to-day with an upper-body injury, which makes it even harder for the Golden Knights to decide who to play.

To make matters worse, Tomas Hertl is also out with a lower-body injury, which means the team's forward lines are missing a player. Alex Pietrangelo, a defender, is also sick, which tests the team's depth even more on the blue line.

Because of these absences, it will be harder for the Golden Knights to get an important win against the Wild, who are a tough opponent. Being able to adapt and bounce back from their setbacks will be very important for Vegas to get through these problems and come out on top.

Head-to-Head Records

