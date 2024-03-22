How to watch Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Capitals and Hurricanes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A struggling Washington Capitals outfit looks to bounce back from its defeat as it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at the Capital One Arena on Friday.

Washington Capitals' gallop of three consecutive victories was thrashed by Toronto Maple Leafs during the home side's previous outing. The Capitals have conceded 3.10 goals per game while scoring just 2.66 goals on average as they'll be aiming to turn around their fortunes against the Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes are on a streak of four wins on the trot, as they are just two points off the summit in the Metropolitan Division Standings. The side has scored 3.39 goals per game while conceding just 2.62 on average, which has been a massive reason behind their success.

Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Capital One Arena on March 22, 2024, with puck drop scheduled at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the USA.

Date March 22, 2024 Puck Drop 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington DC

How to watch Capitals vs Hurricanes NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the Capitals take on the Hurricanes live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Rosters and Injury Reports

Capitals roster key players and injury reports

Position Player Goalies Kuemper, Lindgren Defensemen Alexeyev, Bear, Carlson, Fehervary, Jensen, Sandin, Riemsdyk Forwards Aube-Kubel, Backstrom, Dowd, Lapierre, Malenstyn, McMichael, Milano, Miroshnichenko, Oshie, Ovechkin, Pacioretty, Protas, Storme, Wilson, Sgarbossa

Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Storme have scored the most points for the home side this season. They are tied on 54 points a piece, and the duo is toe-to-toe with 23 goals and 31 assists in the NHL this season.

and have scored the most points for the home side this season. They are tied on 54 points a piece, and the duo is toe-to-toe with goals and assists in the NHL this season. Defender John Carlson has garnered an astonishing 36 assists with 5 goals, taking his points tally to 41 points this term.

assists with goals, taking his points tally to points this term. Aliaksei Proteas and T.J. Oshie are completely ruled out for the clash due to the lower-body and upper-body injuries, respectively. Nicklas Backstrom is listed as an injured reserve, as he'll be vying to heal from his knock.

Hurricanes roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Player Goalies Andersen, Martin, Kochetkov Defensemen Burns, Chatfield, DeAngelo, Orlov, Pesce, Skjei, Slavin Forwards Aho, Drury, Fast, Guentzel, Jarvis, Kotkaniemi, Kuznetsov, Lemieux, Martinook, Necas, Noesen, Staal, Svechnikov, Teravainen

The Hurricanes will be reliant on the heroics of Sebastian Aho , who leads the goalscoring charts with 27 goals while dishing 48 assists, helping his side thunder 75 points. Aho will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility with Seth Jarvis (25G, 30A) and Martin Necas (22G, 26A), with the duo chipping in with crucial contributions for the visitors.

, who leads the goalscoring charts with 27 goals while dishing 48 assists, helping his side thunder 75 points. Aho will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility with Seth Jarvis (25G, 30A) and Martin Necas (22G, 26A), with the duo chipping in with crucial contributions for the visitors. The Hurricanes have Finnish international Teuvo Teravainen and American star Jack Drury listed as day-to-day reserves heading into their clash against the Capitals.

Recent results and Schedule

Capitals Results

Date Opposition Result 21 Mar 2024 Toronto (L) 7-3 19 Mar 2024 Calgary (W) 5-2 17 Mar 2024 Vancouver (W) 2-1 15 Mar 2024 Seattle (W) 2-1 14 Mar 2024 Edmonton (L) 7-2

Hurricanes Results