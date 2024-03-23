How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch IPL match Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a highly anticipated IPL match on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

RR had a dream start in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the title in 2008 under Shane Warne's leadership by defeating the strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since then, they have had a drought of trophies.

On the other hand, LSG will rely on a combination of young talent and experience to try to break their eliminator curse in the 2024 IPL. The last time these two teams faced each other was on 19 April 2023, when the LSG won by 10 runs, defeating the Royals.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch today's Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Date & Kick-off Time

The Rajasthan Royals will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-voltage IPL match on Sunday, 24 March 2024. The game will take place at Swai Manisingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at 6:00 am ET.

Date Sunday, 24 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 am ET Venue Swai Mansingh Indoor Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching Willow TV is Sling TV.

SlingTV offers two packages with Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include Willow TV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you're guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Rajasthan Royals are in a severe bind, and they know Prasidh Krishna will not be able to play in the entire IPL 2024 season. The Indian first bowler isn't playing because he just had surgeries on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. This makes it harder for RR's bowling staff to fill the void.

Even so, the team still has a strong lineup, led by key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose growing ability and first-batting style make him an important asset for RR.

Along with Jaiswal, the team relies on Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson's batting skills and experience to help the batting order and lead the team to victory in the IPL 2024.

Even though Krishna's departure was a setback, RR has a decent bunch of pacers to choose from. Royals have good-quality first bowlers such as Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, and Navdeep Saini. They all can be effective when necessary for the team.

RR Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The Lucknow Super Giants are making strategic changes as they gear up for the IPL 2024 season. Mark Wood's absence due to managing his workload led to Shamar Joseph being added to the team. The LSG's bowling unit will surely miss Wood's knowledge and skill, but the 24-year-old Joseph could become the face of their first bowling attack after being added in place of Wood.

The Lucknow Super Giants will aim for a successful IPL 2024 season. They are led by their experienced captain, KL Rahul, along with their experienced vital players, like Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran. They also have promising young talents on their team, such as Deddutt Padikkal, M Siddharth, and Arshin Kulkarni.

The Super Giants are preparing to play their first game against the Royals on 24 March. Rahul wants his team to have the right mix of experience and youth to make it their first IPL final with this sensible approach.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against LSG

KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Cock (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, M Siddharth.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is a record of the last three meetings between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL matches: