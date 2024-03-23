How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with opposite fates in the NBA lock horns as a high-flying New York Knicks face a stumbling Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks have risen up the ladder in the Atlantic Division with four victories on the bounce as they are seeded second in the table. With a form of 41-27 in the league this season, the Knicks would be confident of winning their fifth successive encounter.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a shambolic campaign, with 26 wins and 43 losses this season, and have lost four consecutive games. The Nets have managed just 111.4 points per game, which has been a massive reason for their struggle.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Knicks vs Nets game.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Date & Opening tip time

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will cross swords at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The opening tip time for the two sides is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.

Date March 23, 2024 Tip-off time 1 pm ET / 10 am PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can catch the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game live on ESPN on TV. To live stream the game, fans can subscribe to FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Rosters and Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson has garnered 27.6 points per game on average, along with 6.4 assists per game. He'll be supported by RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who have scored 18.2 points per game and 15.0 points per game, respectively.

Donte DiVincenzo has made 1.3 steals per game, 0.4 blocks per game, and 1.3 turnovers per game for his side. Isaiah Hartenstein has made the most blocks per game, averaging 1.1 blocks every game with 1.0 steals and 1.1 turnarounds per game.

The Knicks have multiple injury concerns heading into their clash against the Nets, with Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby sidelined due to ankle and elbow injuries, respectively. Julius Randle is also on the road to recovery, with the forward nursing a shoulder problem.

Brooklyn Nets

All eyes would be on Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges, with the former averaging 21.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game and the latter scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Ben Simmons is out of action owing to his surgery and will only return next season, while Dariq Whitehead suffered a nasty season-ending injury on his left shin.

Nic Claxton is listed as a day-to-day reserve because of his illness alongside Dorian Finney-Smith, who is confined to the treatment room because of an ankle injury.

Recent results and Schedule

New York Knicks Recent Results

Date Opposition Result 19 March, 2024 State Warriors (W) 119 - 112 17 March, 2024 Sacramento (W) 98 - 91 15 March, 2024 Portland (W) 105 - 93 13 March, 2024 Philadelphia (W) 106 - 79 11 March, 2024 Philadelphia (L) 79 - 73

Brooklyn Nets recent results