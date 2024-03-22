How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from different conferences square off in an NBA clash as Western Conference outfit Golden State Warriors host Eastern Conference team Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors are currently seeded 10th in the Western Conference, winning 36 and losing 32 games this term. The side has netted 118.3 points per game courtesy of Stephen Curry, who'll play an integral role in his side's success in their own backyard.

Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have managed three wins in their previous five outings as they are 3rd in the Central Division with 39-31 in the league. The Pacers have scored 122.8 points per game alongside 41.4 rebounds per game as they'll be vying to add more misery to the State Warriors' campaign.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Opening tip time

Golden State Warriors will welcome Indiana Pacers to the illustrious Chase Centre in San Francisco, California, on March 22, 2024. The game will kick-start at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

Date March 22, 2024 Tip-off time 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Arena Chase Centre Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

The Pacers vs warriors game will be shown live on Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana on TV. The easiest way to stream the upcoming NBA game in the United States is through FuboTV.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden Gate Warriors Rosters and Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers roster, key players, and injury reports

Position Player Guard Brown, Haliburton, Jackson, Mathurin, McConnell, Nembhard, Sheppard, Wong Centre Tshiebwe, Turner Forward Jackson, Johnson, McDermott, Nesmith, Smith, Siakam, Toppin, Walker

Tyrese Haliburton will play an influential role for the visitors. He has thundered 20.4 points per game, playing 28 games for his side. The American has also garnered 11.2 assists per game, alongside 2.0 offensive rebounds and 5.5 defensive rebounds per game.

In defense, T.J. McConnell has managed 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner has made 1.8 blocks per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined with a long-term injury, with the Canadian international healing from a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Golden State Warriors roster key players and injury reports

Position Player Guard Curry, Moody, Paul, Payton II, Podziemski, Quinones, Robinson, Thompson, Spencer Centre - Forward Garuba, Green, Jackson-Davis, Kuminga, Looney, Santos, Saric, Wiggins

Stephen Curry will accumulate large attention from the home crowd with the talismanic player touted to spearhead the State Warriors' side. Curry has managed to score 27 points per game alongside 4.9 assists per game as he'll be vying to guide his side to a crucial victory.

Stephen Curry will accumulate large attention from the home crowd with the talismanic player touted to spearhead the State Warriors' side. Curry has managed to score 27 points per game alongside 4.9 assists per game as he'll be vying to guide his side to a crucial victory. Chris Paul has garnered 6.9 assists per game along with 1.3 steals per game, leading the charts in both segments. Draymond Green will also play a crucial role, as he's averaging 7.1 rebounds per game for the State Warriors.

The State Warriors are without any injury concerns as they have a completely fit roster to choose from during Pacer's visit to the Chase Centre.

Recent results and Schedule

Indiana Pacers

Date Opposition Result 21 Mar 2024 Detroit (W) 122-103 19 Mar 2024 Cleveland (L) 108-103 17 Mar 2024 Brooklyn (W) 121-100 14 Mar 2024 Chicago (L) 132-129(OT) 13 Mar 2024 Oklahoma City (W) 121-111

Golden State Warriors