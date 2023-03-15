WATCH: Gent wonderkid Gift Orban scores screamer on way to THREE-MINUTE Conference League hat-trick

- Orban in amazing form
- 20-year-old now has 12 goals in all comps
- Hat-trick helps Gent reach quarter-final
WHAT HAPPENED? Orban scored in the 31st, 32nd and 34th minutes in the Conference League victory, with his second strike the best of the bunch. After a neat flick in the build-up, he powered a shot from way out past the goalkeeper at the near post.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orban arrived from Stabaek in January and is already into double digits with 12 goals in nine appearances in all competitions.
WHAT NEXT FOR ORBAN? The Nigerian will almost certainly be linked to clubs in bigger European leagues as early as the summer, with the Conference League giving him the perfect stage to showcase his talents.