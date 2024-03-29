How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating clash at the Ball Arena, Denver Nuggets welcome Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday with both sides vying for a crucial victory.

Denver Nuggets are leading the Northwest Division with a ratio of 51-22 this season with a PCT of 0.699. The home side have scored 114.6 points per game this season with 44.1 rebounds per game and 29.2 assists per game as they'll be aiming for another victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are just one win behind the Nuggets and are second in the table behind the home side. The Timberwolves have averaged 113.1 points per game as the visitors can leapfrog the home side in the table with a victory.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Nuggets vs Timberwolves game.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date & Opening tip time

Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves lock horns at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on March 29, 2024 with opening tip time at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Date March 29, 2024 Tip-off time 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can catch the clash between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves live on ESPN on TV. To live stream the game, fans can subscribe to FuboTV,

which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Rosters and Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

Serbian basketball center Nikola Jokic has been a scintillating star for the Nuggets as he has garnered 26.1 points per game on an average. With 12.2 rebounds per game, nine assists per game, 1.3 steals per game, and 0.9 block per game, Jokic would be the inspiration behind Nuggets' victory.

Jamal Murray has scored 20.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds per game and 6.7 assists per game as he'll shoulder the goal scoring responsibility alongside Jokic.

Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Zeke Nnaji (thigh) are indefinitely out of action while Murray and Jokic are listed as day-to-day.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has garnered an average of 26.2 points this season alongside 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game making him an useful asset for Timberwolves.

Mike Conley is leading the team in assists with an astounding six assists per game along with contributing 11 points per contest. On defense, Edwards has managed 1.3 steals per game while Rudy Gobert has managed 2.1 blocks per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is nursing a left knee lateral meniscus tear and Jaylen Clark was transferred to the G League's Iowa Wolves as part of his rehab from an Achilles tear he suffered last year in college as the duo are ruled out of the clash. While, Edwards (back) and Gobert (left rib sprain) are listed as day-to-day.

Recent results and Schedule

Denver Nuggets Recent Results

Date Opposition Result 28 March, 2024 Phoenix (L) 104 - 97 26 March, 2024 Memphis (W) 128 - 103 24 March, 2024 Portland (W) 114 - 111 22 March, 2024 New York (W) 113 - 100 20 March, 2024 Minnesota (W) 115 - 112

Minnesota Timberwolves recent results