WATCH: Casemiro LIVES for the big occasion! Man Utd midfielder heads home opening goal in Carabao final vs Newcastle after surviving VAR scare

- Brazilian broke the deadlock
- Just beat the offside trap at a free-kick
- Red Devils after long-awaited silverware
WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle had made a bright start to a major final at Wembley Stadium, but they fell behind in the 33rd minute when failing to defend a free-kick. Casemiro timed his run just about perfectly, with VAR checks ruling him to be onside, and he guided a header beyond the helpless Loris Karius.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has been a revelation for United since completing a big-money transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. He has helped to plug defensive leaks while filling a holding midfield role and also has five goals for the Red Devils to his name – with a positive impact being made at both ends of the field.
WHAT NEXT? With Newcastle rocked by the opening goal, United doubled their lead before half-time when the in-form Marcus Rashford saw a deflected effort from a tight angle sail into the roof of the net.