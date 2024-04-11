How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The NHL match between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals is set to take place on April 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Buffalo Sabres have an overall record of 37-36-5 and a record of 20-19-1 on its home games and are positioned in the 6th place in the Atlantic Division.

On the other hand, the Washington Capitals have an overall record of 36-30-11 and an away record of 16-18-4. They are currently in the 5th place in the Metropolitan Division.

In their previous encounter on April 3, the Sabres emerged victorious with 6-2 over the Capitals. As both teams are getting ready to face each other again, the matchup is going to be very exciting.

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals: Date and Puck Drop Time

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals on April 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date April 11, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch the match between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, Fans can catch this action on MSG-B, or MNMT.

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals Team News

Buffalo Sabres Team News

The Buffalo Sabres are having a tough time before their match with the Capitals.

Mattias Samuelsson can't contribute the whole season because of an upper-body injury.

Riley Stillman is also out, which makes things worse for the Sabres' defense and makes it harder for them to be strong and resilient.

Despite these problems, Alex Tuch, the top player on the team, has 57 points, 20 goals, and 37 assists, showing how important he is to the Sabres' offense. His leadership and production are very crucial as Buffalo tries to navigate through the season, deal with injuries, and make playoffs.

Washington Capitals Team News

T.J. Oshie, the versatile and important player for the Capitals, is currently listed as "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury, which makes things difficult for the team.

Despite this, The Capitals have been strengthened by exceptional performance from their best players.

Dylan Strome has become an important offensive player for the team. He has 64 points, 26 goals, and 38 assists, showing that he can make both runs and score goals.

Additionally, Alex Ovechkin has scored 29 goals so far, including 13 points per game, proving that he is still one of the best players in the league.

With these important players, the Capitals are trying to get an advantage in the playoff race and get through the tough parts of the season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals in NHL matches: