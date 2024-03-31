How to watch today’s Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The clash between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers is set to place on March 31, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET in an NBA match.

The Brooklyn Nets head into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-game winning streak. Brooklyn has had a rough time playing at home, with a record of 17-19. However, they have a slightly better record (16-18) when they can win the turnover battle, averaging 12.1 turnovers per game.

On the other hand, the Lakers have had a tough time on the road, where they have a 14-21 record. But they are great at first fast break points-with 16.7 points per game, they are third in the NBA in this area. LeBron James scores 5.1 points per fast break for the Lakers, making him the leader.

Article continues below

This season, the Nets have done a good job of shooting, making 45.7% of their shots from the field. This is a little lower than the 47.3% field goal percentage that the Lakers let their opponents make. The Lakers are an offensive force, averaging 117.7 points per game, while the Nets, despite their shooting accuracy, have been allowing an average of 113.5 points per game.

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. In their previous meeting on January, 20, the Nets easily won 130-112. Cameron Thomas's great play, scoring 33 points, helped the team pull off the win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NBA match between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on 31 March 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY, USA.

Date Sunday, March 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET Arena Barclays Center Location Brooklyn NY, USA

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers match on YES and Spectrum SportsNet or can listen to it on SiriusXM 101.9 FM/660 AM or ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW. Fans can also watch the game live on Fubo TV for a more immense viewing experience.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers Team News

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets will have some big absences for their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Cameron Johnson hurt his toe and will not be able to play for a while. The Nets will miss his contribution on both ends of the game. In addition, Dariq Whitehead's season-ending shin injury hurts Brooklyn's defensive strength and performance. On top of that, Dennis Smith Jr.'s hip injury makes the Net's injury problems even worse and takes away another important rotational player. The Nets will have to show how deep and tough they are when they play against the Lakers and try to continue their winning streak.

Los Angeles Lakers Team News

The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with their own set of injury concerns ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets. As Christian Wood is out with a knee injury, the Lakers don't have a big player who can score and grab rebounds in the paint. The Lakers' problems are made even worse by Jarred Vanderbilt's foot injury. They will miss his hustle and defensive ability a lot. Meanwhile, Colin Castleton's wrist injury takes away another important rotation player, making the Leakers' depth and force in the interior less strong. Because these players are not playing, the Lakers will need the rest of their team to step up and fill in for them if they want to beat the Nets.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA matches: