How to watch today’s Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between MI and RCB, including how to watch and team news.

The Mumbai Indians will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL match on April 11, 2024, at Wankhede Stadium.

The current situation of RCB is tough; they are in ninth place in the standings after losing three games in a row and only winning one of their last five games.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are currently in eighth position in the league table, having only won one of their four games and lost three.

in their last match, Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their previous match against RR by six wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Date & Play Start Time

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-voltage IPL match on April 11, 2024, at 10:00 am ET, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Date April 11, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Wankhede Stadium Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

How to watch MI vs RCB online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through WillowTV. The best streaming platform for watching WillowTV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN. ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

MI vs RCB Team News

Mumbai Indians Team News

Tilak Varma, the key player of MI, has shown his skills by scoring a total of 127 runs in the last four matches. In addition to him, Rohit Sharma, an experienced player, has given stability to the team by scoring 118 runs this season.

Gerald Coetzee, the powerful bowler of MI, has taken seven wickets in just 87 balls this season, making him a very dangerous player. Jasprit Bumrah, another bowling power of MI, took five wickets in 96 balls this season.

With these important players playing at their best, Mumbai Indians are ready to make a big difference in this tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

The legendary Virat Kohli is leading the way at bat fort RCB. In the last five matches, he scored an amazing 316 runs, showing his excellent skills and experience. Along with him, Faf du Plessis has scored 109 runs, giving the middle order security and firepower.

When it comes to bowling, the leading bowler, Yash Dayal has taken five useful wickets in 114 balls, while Maxwell has taken four wickets in just 48 balls this season.

With these top players playing at their best, RCB is still a strong team that is ready to make an impact on the competition title.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL matchups: