'Very predictable' Antony warned he must 'diversify his game' to silence Man Utd critics

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on under-fire winger Antony to "diversify his game" if he is to silence his critics.

Antony struggling for form

Has come in for criticism

Told he's too predictable

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony has come in for criticism in his first season at Manchester United, with former defender Rio Ferdinand claiming "he can't beat anyone." Manager Erik ten Hag has challenged the winger to be more direct, and Saha feels he also needs to add more facets to his game if he is to improve.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There’s a need for diversity in his game because he’s starting to become very predictable, despite the fact that he’s very skillful. The skills that he has doesn’t provide a link with the players around him, so he needs to address that," the former United star told Betfred. "He needs goals and he needs to provide a level of unpredictability, which isn’t easy to do. Defenders are becoming aware of his game and he’s exclusively a left-footer, so he needs to diversify his game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony made a bright start to life at Old Trafford after his £85m move from Ajax, becoming the first United player to score in their first three Premier League appearances. However, his form has fizzled out somewhat and an over-reliance on his left foot has brought a certain predictability to his game.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Antony and the Red Devils are back in action on Wednesday at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.