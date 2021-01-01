Valencia on US TV: How to watch and live stream La Liga matches

Javi Gracia's side has won just six times this season, but will look to make it seven with a home game against Villarreal

Valencia usually finds themselves competing in the top half of the table in Spain, but had a poor start to the season and needs to have a strong finish to end up in a good position.

A run of three defeats in October made things hard for Los Che, who also failed to win a league game during the month of December.

That left them closer to relegation than a European spot, with manager Javi Gracia knowing he needs to start winning more games in the coming months.

How to watch Valencia vs Villarreal on US TV

Valencia vs Villarreal can be streamed in the US through Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial, and kicks off at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.

Valencia suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Getafe last time out and face a tricky tie against Villarreal on Friday.

The visitors also were defeated in their last game, losing 2-0 to current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Unai Emery's team is on its own run of poor results, having dropped down the table in recent weeks.

Mouctar Diakhaby will miss out for Valencia through suspension after seeing red against Getafe.

Valencia will also be without the injured Denis Cheryshev but have no other major concerns.

Emery has a longer injury list, with Francis Coquelin, Alberto Moreno, Mario Gaspar and Vicente Iborra all missing for Villarreal.

Valencia on US TV in La Liga

Date Time (US PT / ET) Game Stream March 3 12:00pm / 3:00pm Valencia vs Villarreal Fanatiz March 12 12:00pm / 3:00pm Levante vs Valencia Fanatiz March 21 7:15am / 10:15am Valencia vs Granada Fanatiz April 4 TBC Cadiz vs Valencia Fanatiz

All of Valencia's La Liga games can be watched live on Fanatiz.

Valencia in La Liga table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 12 Osasuna 25 7 7 11 -10 28 13 Getafe 25 7 6 12 -10 27 14 Valencia 25 6 9 10 -5 27 15 Cadiz 25 6 7 12 -20 25 16 Eibar 24 4 10 11 -8 22

Valencia is currently five points clear of the relegation zone, but finds itself unaccustomed to such a lowly position as they usually occupy a higher place in the table.

Just six wins from 25 games leaves them perilously close to the drop zone, but a much better goal difference than the teams around them should help ease any worries.

Gracia's side will look to pick up points in the next few weeks with winnable matches against Levante, Granada and Cadiz on the horizon following their home clash with Villarreal.

