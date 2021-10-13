USMNT vs Costa Rica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The United States men's national team will be out to bounce back from a first loss in five months when they host Costa Rica in a Qatar 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifier.

The Stars and Stripes tasted their first defeat since May when they fell to Panama on Sunday, but can get back to winning ways near-immediately at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games USMNT vs Costa Rica Date October 13, 2021 Times 7pm ET, 4pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2, TUDN, Univision

Team news & rosters

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Turner, Johnson Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, A. Robinson, Dest, M. Robinson, Moore, McKenzie, Bello, Richards Midfielders Acosta, Lletget, Roldon, McKennie, Adams, Busio, Musah, De la Torre Forwards Zardes, Arriola, Weah, Aaronson, Hoppe, Pepi

Gregg Berhalter's Stars and Stripes are unlikely to see their automatic qualification prospects too damaged by the weekend's result, but their loss to Panama has certainly fired a warning shot against any complacency they might have had.

Having rested a whole host of stars for the match, he is likely to bring a slate of players, including Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi, back into the fold with recalls.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; Musah, Adams, McKennie; Arriola, Pepi, Aaronson.

Position Costa Rica roster Goalkeepers Navas, Cruz, Moreira Defenders Gonzalez, Oviedo, Calvo, Duarte, Watson, Matarrita, Fuller, Blanco, J. Vargas, Faerron* Midfielders Borges, Ruiz, Venegas, Tejeda, Leal, Marin, Diaz, Galo, Salas* Forwards Campbell, Ortiz, Moya, K. Vargas*

*denotes uncapped player

Los Ticos have a manager who knows how to get to the showpiece tournament on FIFA's schedule - Luis Fernando Suarez has taken both Ecuador and Honduras there - and they are looking for a third consecutive appearance themselves.

In a tight race for the top three, however, they will know that a victory against the presumed frontrunners will be a huge boost to their hopes of reaching Qatar.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Matarrita; Tejeda, Borges; Campbell, Ruiz, Venegas; Ortiz.

Last five results

USMNT results Costa Rica results Panama 1-0 USMNT (Oct 10) Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador (Oct 10) USMNT 2-0 Jamaica (Oct 7) Honduras 0-0 Costa Rica (Oct 7) Honduras 1-4 USMNT (Sep 8) Costa Rica 1-1 Jamaica (Sep 8) USMNT 1-1 Canada (Sep 5) Costa Rica 0-1 Mexico (Sep 5) El Salvador 0-0 USMNT (Sep 2) Panama 0-0 Costa Rica (Sep 2)

Head-to-head