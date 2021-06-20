Ujpest star Onovo confirms Goztepe interest

The 25-year-old explained he has been approached by the Turkish club to make a transfer switch from Hungary

Ujpest defender Vincent Onovo has confirmed that Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe are interested in his services this summer.

Onovo, who is based in Hungary, was handed a call-up by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr as the replacement for injured William Troost-Ekong ahead of Super Eagles’ second friendly match against Cameroon a week ago.

With reports emerging he is a target for Goztepe, the 25-year-old has confirmed in an interview that the Turkish club have already made inquiries for his services, but he is yet to make a decision on whether to move or not.

Article continues below

"Goztepe are interested but I have not decided yet,” Onovo told allnigeriasoccer.com when asked to confirm the reports of an imminent switch to the Turkish side.

“Goztepe have spoken to my club, my club told them to wait till next month because of the Europa Conference League we are going to play and that the transfer window is still open till August.

“I have not asked about the length of contract that I was offered by Goztepe, I have not yet decided where to go, other clubs are interested.”

Onovo helped Ujpest win the Magyar Kupa (Hungarian Cup) which means they qualified for the second round of the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

He has also featured for Finnish clubs Inter Turku and HJK Helsinki before transferring to Ujpest in February 2018.

During the Cameroon friendly, Onovo linked up with the Super Eagles in Austria after being named in the squad to replace Watford’s Troost-Ekong, who had picked up an injury during a league match.

Nigeria used the friendly to prepare for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that will begin in September with Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic paired against them in Group C.

They have also secured a date with Mexico for another friendly match that will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 3.