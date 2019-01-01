Tuchel can't promise Mbappe and Neymar will stay with Paris Saint-Germain

Both the Brazilian and Frenchman have continually been linked with moves away from the French champions

coach Thomas Tuchel has increased speculation that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could be set to leave the French champions.

The two forwards have been linked with moves away from Paris ever since they joined from and , respectively.

Speaking at the Formula One GP in Monaco, Tuchel didn’t pretend that he could hold onto the duo, appearing to suggest that he is powerless to prevent their exits should they decide their futures lay away from the French capital.

Asked about the rumours surrounding the club’s two star players, Tuchel told Sky Sports F1: “I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month.”

Neymar has attracted the interest of ever since he left their arch rivals for PSG for a world-record transfer fee of £198 million ($252m).

Mbappe, meanwhile, recently revealed that he was assessing his future options, stating that a “new project” enticed him.

Tuchel, who signed a contract extension with the club on Saturday that keeps him in the dugout until 2021, says that his own project has only just begun.

Frustrations in the continue to dominate the narrative in Paris, and Tuchel is hoping to convince both Neymar and Mbappe to remain.

"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent,” the former Borussia Dortmand manager said.

"My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.

"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naïve and I don't want to be naïve in this business."

Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery last summer after his move to , won in his first season in charge, continuing the club’s domestic dominance.

They have won the French league six times in the last seven years, though they are two from equaling ’s record of 10.

But the club's European ambitions remain unfulfilled, as they suffered yet another Champions League last-16 elimination, this season coughing up a 2-0 first-leg lead against to lose 3-3 thanks to away goals.