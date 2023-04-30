'Tottenham, they have to play better football' - Jurgen Klopp mocks Spurs tactics while dismissing Diogo Jota tackle controversy

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Tottenham need to worry about playing “better football” while shrugging off red card claims made against Diogo Jota.

Reds prevail in seven-goal thriller

Portuguese forward caught Skipp

German coach shrugs off incident

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss saw his side edge an epic Premier League contest against Spurs at Anfield, with the Reds throwing away a three-goal lead before snatching a 94th-minute winner. Jota was the man to have the final word with his dramatic strike, but Tottenham – including interim boss Ryan Mason – believe that the Portuguese forward should not have been on the pitch to settle an action-packed tie after catching Oliver Skipp in the head with a high boot.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to those comments, Klopp – who injured himself while celebrating a stoppage-time effort – told BBC Sport: “I understand that. Ryan has to worry about other stuff. They're such a good football team, Tottenham, they have to play better football. They can't just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team. Diogo Jota has the foot high but he's not going for the head. I heard Oliver Skipp could've had a red card. Did he speak about that as well? Wanting Diogo Jota off the pitch, worry about other stuff.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs stumbled out of the blocks again, having conceded five goals in 21 minutes during their last away game at Newcastle, and they clearly have issues to address. Liverpool, in contrast, have claimed four successive wins to move within seven points of the top four. Asked if Champions League qualification is still a possibility, Klopp added: “Of course not. If [Manchester] United and Newcastle wins all the games then how can we get there? If they start losing them we are close. Until then we have to win football games to qualify for Europe at all. Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us that will already be success.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, who have gone unbeaten through their last six Premier League games, will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Fulham.