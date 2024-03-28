How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals is set to take place on March 28, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET in an NHL match.

The Capitals are currently in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference, and the Maple Leafs are in third place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams are strong contenders in their divisions. Notably, the Maple Leafs' offense is much stronger than the Capitals', they score an average of 3.6 goals per game, while the Capitals only score 2.7. The Maple Leafs average is 32.6 shots per game, while the Capitals only manage 26.8. this shows how good they are at scoring goals. However, the Capitals have a slight edge in goaltending, with 1913 saves compared to 1887 for the Maple Leafs.

Even though their strengths are different, both teams are very good at making plays, as shown by their average assists of 4.7 for the Capitals and 6.0 for the Maple Leafs. Interestingly, their defense strengths are similar, they both keep a solid 3.1 goals against average. As fans get more excited for their upcoming match, they can expect both teams to put on an amazing show of skill and planning.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals: Date & Puck-Drop Time

The NHL match between the Toronto Maple Leaf and the Washington Capitals will take place on 28 March 2024 at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.

Date 28 March 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 PM ET Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the United States can watch the exciting game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals on ESPN+. TV fans in Canada can also watch the game on channels like SN1 and MNMT.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals Team News

Toronto Maple Leafs Team News

The Toronto Maple Leafs have faced trouble because goalie Matt Murray has to have surgery on his hip. At the same time, though, the team still looks to William Nylander and Auston Matthews to lead the way on the ice.

Nylander has become one of the best players for the Maple Leafs by regularly making big plays and showing off his offensive skills. Along with him, Auston Matthew has been nothing short of amazing.

With 58 goals, 34 assists, and 92 points this season, he has solidified his place as one of the best players in the game.

Even though they have problems with their goaltending, the Maple Leafs are still strong contenders. Nylander and Matthews' excellent skill and leadership helped them reach their NHL goals.

Washington Capitals Team News

The Washington Capitals gathered around their star players, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, even though they were short-handed because Tom Wilson was hurt in the upper body. In Sunday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg, Ovechkin, in particular, showed how dominant he is on the ice by scoring two goals on five shots.

His great play added to his already amazing season stats of 26 goals, 32 assists, and 58 points, making him the best player in the league. At the same time, goalie Charlie Lindgren was very important to the win, making 27 great saves.

The Capitals showed toughness and depth by having key players step up in crucial situations. They will keep working hard to be successful in the NHL.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals in NHL matches.