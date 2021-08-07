Tigres vs Santos Laguna: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Saturday's host will be boosted by the return of its French duo Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin

Tigres UANL will be hoping to pick up its second win of the nascent Liga MX Apertura season on Saturday when it hosts Santos Laguna.

Tigres has a win and a loss so far in 2021-22, with Santos Laguna slightly better, picking up four points from its first two games.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tigres vs Santos Laguna Date August 7, 2021 Times 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz, Meza Midfielders Acosta, Intriago, Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, Ayala, J. Garza, Najera, Thauvin Forwards Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ogama, Trevino, Solís, Ramos, A. Garza, Gignac

Tigres head coach Miguel Herrera will receive a huge boost this weekend thanks to the return of French duo Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Both players missed last week's 3-1 defeat to Toluca, which was Herrera's first loss since taking charge of the team.

Guido Pizarro was sent off in that game and misses out against Santos Laguna.

Carlos Salcedo is also unlikely to feature after picking up an injury on international duty with Mexico at the Olympics.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman, Venegas, Salcedo, Reyes, Chaka, Vigón, Carioca, Aquino, Lopez, Thauvin, Gonzalez.

Position Santos Laguna roster Goalkeepers Acevedo, Lajud, Garcia Defenders Doria, Torres, Rodriguez, Govea, Diaz, Orrantia, Gonzalez Midfielders Echeverria, Valdes, Gorriaran, Andrade, Lozano, Rivas, Avila, Prieto, Isijara, Preciado, Campos, Games, Carrillo, Mariscal Forwards Ibarguen, Otero, Jeraldino, Ocejo

Santos Laguna started the season with a convincing 3-0 win over Necaxa, but could not continue that strong start as it was held at home by Cruz Azul.

Like Tigres, Santos Laguna also had involvement at the Olympics, with forward Eduardo Aguirre called into the Mexico squad.

Predicted Santos Laguna starting XI: Acevedo; Torres, Doria, Otero, Orrantia, Valdes, Gorriaran, Prieto, Campos, Carrillo, Ocejo

Last five results

Tigres results Santos Laguna results Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1) Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul (Aug 1) Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25) Necaxa 0-3 Santos Laguna (Jul 24) Austin 1-3 Tigres (Jul 13) Santos Laguna 4-4 Tampico Madero (Jul 11) Club America 1-0 Tigres (Jul 10) Santos Laguna 0-1 Club America (Jul 5) Chivas 0-0 Tigres (Jul 7) Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna (May 31)

Head-to-head