Tigres vs Puebla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Tigres and Puebla will both go in search of their first Clausura victory of the campaign when the pair clash in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario this weekend.

Watch Tigres vs Puebla on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The pair finished the first part of the 2021-22 campaign in the Apertura final phase, with the former just falling short in the semi-finals - and both will hope to be in the hunt for silverware again this term too.

Article continues below

Ahead of the Liga MX fixture, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tigres vs Puebla Date January 15, 2022 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega Defenders Salcedo, H. Ayala, Venegas, Reyes, Sanchez, Cruz, Rodriguez, Avalos, Guerrero, Meza, Angulo, Tercero Midfielders Carioca, Vigon, Cordova, Pizarro, Fulgencio, Thauvin, Duenas, J. Garza, Najera, Ramos, Garcia Forwards Gignac, Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Trevino, D. Ayala, A. Garza

A last-gasp draw against Santos Laguna thanks to Carlos Salcedo's injury-time finish meant that Tigres avoided an opening defeat - but they'll know that the only way they can allow themselves to go is up from here.

The arrival of players like Jesus Angulo and Sebastian Cordova bring greater options for Miguel Herrera of course - and in Piojo himself, they have a man who knows his way to a trophy or two.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Rodriguez, Sanchez, Salcedo, Angulo; Pizarro; Thauvin, Vigon, Cordova, Gonzalez; Gignac.

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers Silva, Rodriguez, Leon Defenders Corral, Reyes, Segovia, Gularte, Vazquez, Varone, E. Martinez Midfielders De Buen, Salas, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Gravito, Herrera, Mancuello Forwards Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, G. Martinez, Robles, Araujo, Barragan

Having failed to make the most of a man advantage for a full half against Club America in their opener, Puebla will be looking to get back to winning ways after an early draw last time out.

With a busy mid-term market spree already under their belts following the arrival of faces like Federico Mancuello, Kevin Ramirez and Martín Barragan, they are not short of power in their ranks too.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Silva; Gularte, Reyes, Segovia; Ferrareis, de Buen, Corral, Parra, Araujo; Martinez, Robles.

Last five results

Tigres results Puebla results Santos Laguna 1-1 Tigres (Jan 12) Puebla 1-1 America (Jan 7) Leon 2-1 Tigres (Dec 4) Leon 2-0 Puebla (Nov 28) Tigres 2-1 Leon (Dec 1) Puebla 2-1 Leon (Nov 25) Tigres 1-0 Santos Laguna (Nov 28) Puebla 2 (8)-(7) 2 Chivas (Nov 20) Santos Laguna 2-1 Tigres (Nov 25) Puebla 1-0 Toluca (Nov 5)

Head-to-head