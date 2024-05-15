How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks are set to square off in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are tied 2-2 in the series heading into a decisive Game Five of the Western Conference second round.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a fantastic effort, scoring 34 points, to help the Thunder defeat the Mavericks 100-96 in their last meeting. P.J. Washington, on the other hand, led the Mavericks' offensive surge with 21 points.

The Thunder, who have an outstanding 36-16 record, have dominated opponents in the Western Conference this season. They have also proven to be resilient in close games; they have an impressive 6-3 record in games decided by less than four points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have a solid 31-21 record against teams in the same Western Conference. They average 15.8 fast break points per game, which ranks eighth in the league and is led by Kyrie Irving's great playmaking.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on May 15, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 15 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a force on both ends of the court, with 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game.

Additionally, Jalen Williams has also been contributing significantly, averaging 17.9 points over the last ten games.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Olivier-Maxence Prosper is sidelined from the team's lineup with an ankle injury.

Maxi Kleber is also unavailable for the next match due to a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA matchups: