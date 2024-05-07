How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass . Also offers access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

The Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the thrilling Western Conference second-round playoffs Game 1 on May 07, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first-round Western Conference playoff series, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 4-0. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks had a more challenging time in their first playoff round against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Maves won 4-2.

The Thunder have an amazing overall record of 57-25 and a 33-8 record at home. They score 105.3 points per game which places them ninth in the league.

The Dallas Mavericks have a strong overall record of 50-32 and an impressive 25-16 away record. They're seventh in the league with 107.0 points per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated NBA match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks will happen on 07 May 2024 at 9:30 pm ET, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, OK, USA.

Date 07 May 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET Arena Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, OK, USA

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the high-voltage NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks live on TV channel- TNT and on the streaming platform MAX.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

25-year-old Frenchman Olivier Sarr is ruled out of the team's lineup for the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores an impressive 27.3 points per game and makes moves possible with 5.0 assists per game.

Chet Holmgren stands out as a defensive rock, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game and making his presence known with 2.8 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

22 years old, Greg Brown III, a potential power forward is out for the season.

Slovenian superstar Luka Dončić is mentioned as "day-to-day" with an ankle injury.

Power forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper will be absent because of an ankle injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA matchups: